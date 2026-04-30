California Supreme Court Suspends Ex-State Bar Leader's Law License for 30 Days

(Subscription required) California’s Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily suspended the law license of Joe Dunn, the former head of the state bar, after a judge found he misled leaders of the lawyer-licensing agency during his tenure there more than a decade ago.

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