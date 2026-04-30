Nevada County Superior Court: New court remote appearance system and scheduling platform

The Nevada County Superior Court is pleased to announce the availability of a new remote appearance system developed by CourtCall. The new scheduling system and video platform were developed specifically for remote court appearances and enable parties to independently schedule a remote appearance.

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