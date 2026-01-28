NVRC Supports Boaters During Pleasure Craft Licence Law Changes

Canadian Vessel Registry

National Vessel Registry Center Corp. Updates Polices in Light of Transport Canada's Pleasure Craft Licence Modifications

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NVRC/National Vessel Registry Center Corp., a portal that assists with Canadian boat forms such as pleasure craft licence applications, has updated its forms in light of changes to Canadian law.On January 6th, in a Transport Canada news release entitled "Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons announces changes to make boating safer for Canadians,” the government made significant licencing changes.The release stated that “new and renewed licences for pleasure craft will only be valid for five years.” Additionally, “current lifetime licences will be gradually replaced with licences that must be renewed every five years.”Beyond that, a “fee will apply to issuing, renewing, transferring, or replacing a licence. This fee will be updated annually for inflation.” Lastly, “licence holders must now update their information within 30 days of a change in their name or address, instead of the previous 90 days.”The National Vessel Registry Center Corp. helps to renew a licence, to transfer one, to duplicate it, and to update it.Beyond that, the portal also assists with Canadian boat registration , historical research forms, boats that are on the Small Vessel Registry, and many other services.“These new laws are a good step forward in making Canadian waterways safer. As soon as they were passed, we made sure that all of our forms were in compliance. No matter what laws may change, the National Vessel Registry Center Corp. is proud to stand with boat owners, simplifying the process for boat owners throughout Canada,” said a spokesperson from the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.For more information about pleasure craft licencing, renewing the licence for a pleasure craft, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Vessel Registry Center Corp. info@canadianvesselregistry.ca

