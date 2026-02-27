NVRC Warns Any Pleasure Craft Licence Issued Before 1975 Will Expire March 31st

Canadian Vessel Registry

Recent Transport Canada Law Changes Affect Boaters Throughout the Country

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Vessel Registry Center Corp. told clients that any pleasure craft licence issued before 1975 will expire on March 31st. Previously, these licences lasted for much longer. In accordance with Transport Canada changes, now there is a finite deadline.In a Sail Canada article, pleasure craft that received a licence on or before New Year’s Eve 1974 will find that their licence expires on March 31st 2026.Pleasure craft that are licenced after that date will also face approaching deadlines. Boats that were licenced between January 1st of 1975 and December 31st of 1985 must have their licence renewed before December 31st of 2026.If a pleasure craft does not have the appropriate licencing, the owner may be fined. The owner may be fined even if their licence does not have up to date information.One of the reasons that Transport Canada has made these changes is for safety. Accurate, up to date information on file makes it easier for search and rescue to find the boat owner if there is an emergency.The National Vessel Registry Center Corp. offers forms for pleasure craft licence renewal as well as for transferring and obtaining a duplicate of the licence.“We understand that the change to licencing may be difficult for some boat owners. That’s just one of the reasons that we do everything in our power to make the process as simple and easy as possible. Yes, you may have to renew your licence, potentially earlier than you might have planned. However, we have streamlined the renewal process, so that you can take care of this and other boat forms faster and easier,” said a spokesperson from the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.In addition to forms involving licencing, the NVRC assists with Transport Canada boat registration, the forms for setting up bare-boat charters, and others.For more information about licencing a pleasure craft, how to facilitate the transfer of a pleasure craft licence, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.

