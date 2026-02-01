Submit Release
PottyPro® Coming to N.C.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National pooper scooper franchise PottyPro®, is expanding with the opening of a new location in Statesville, NC.

Weston Raberge, a US Air Force veteran, will be opening the new franchise outlet in Iredell County. Mr. Raberge has background experience in sales and security. “Weston is a great communicator and will do well representing the PottyPro® Brand” per the company's twitter page.

PottyPro® offers residential dog owners their popular weekly pooper scooper service plan. Commercial service offerings include dog waste station service and grounds maintenance.

The Iredell County PottyPro® grand opening is scheduled for April 1, 2026.
For inquiries or pre-registration call 1-800-DOG POOP.

To learn more about PottyPro® visit https://www.pottypro.com

