PottyPro® Coming to N.C.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National pooper scooper franchise PottyPro, is expanding with the opening of a new location in Statesville, NC.Weston Raberge, a US Air Force veteran, will be opening the new franchise outlet in Iredell County. Mr. Raberge has background experience in sales and security. “Weston is a great communicator and will do well representing the PottyProBrand” per the company's twitter page PottyProoffers residential dog owners their popular weekly pooper scooper service plan. Commercial service offerings include dog waste station service and grounds maintenance.The Iredell County PottyProgrand opening is scheduled for April 1, 2026.For inquiries or pre-registration call 1-800-DOG POOP.To learn more about PottyProvisit https://www.pottypro.com

