PottyPro® Expands to Boston Area

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PottyPro®, a national pooper scooper franchise, is expanding service offerings to the greater Boston Area with the launch of a new outlet in Canton, MA.

Samory Spinola is the PottyPro® franchise owner bringing the new service line to Norfolk County. Mr. Spinola has background experience in landscape operations, as a business owner and entrepreneur. “He brings a ton of experience in the home service sector and we are delighted to have him as part of the PottyPro® team.” said Founder and CEO Patrick Kelly when asked for comment.

Residential dog owners can utilize their popular weekly pooper scooper service plan. While property managers and HOA's can take advantage of their commercial service offerings, including dog waste station service and grounds maintenance.

The Norfolk County PottyPro® grand opening is scheduled for May 1, 2025.
For inquiries or pre-registration call 1-800-DOG POOP.

To learn more about PottyPro® visit https://www,pottypro.com

