Members consider request for panel to examine Indian measures on batteries, e-vehicles

DS642: India - Measures Concerning Trade in the Automotive and Renewable Energy Technology Sectors

China submitted its first request for the establishment of a dispute panel with respect to certain measures adopted by India that China said ties incentives in the Indian automotive and renewable energy technology sectors to the use of domestic goods, or otherwise discriminates against the use of goods of Chinese origin.

China and India held consultations on 25 November 2025 and 6 January 2026 but failed to resolve the dispute, China said, prompting its request for the panel. China said the measures are trade-restrictive and discriminatory, and violate India's obligations under WTO agreements. China said the best way to achieve climate change and renewable energy goals is through collaboration among WTO members. China said it remains open to working with India to resolve the dispute amicably in accordance with WTO rules.

India said it engaged with China in good faith during the consultations with a view to reaching a mutually satisfactory resolution. India said it remains committed to upholding WTO rules, and that there appeared to be an inaccurate understanding of the facts. In light of this, India said it is not in a position to accept China's request for the establishment of a panel.

The DSB took note of the statements and agreed to revert to the matter if requested by a member.

DS591: Colombia - Anti-Dumping Duties on Frozen Fries from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands

Colombia reported on its efforts to comply with the rulings and recommendations in this dispute, stating that it expects to achieve compliance before March 2026, which is the target of Resolution 318 of 19 November 2025 of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism. It said administrative procedures are in their final stage. The EU thanked Colombia for the update; it noted that the matter remains under DSB surveillance.

Appellate Body appointments

Colombia, speaking on behalf of 130 members, introduced for the 94th time the group's proposal to start the selection processes for filling vacancies on the Appellate Body. The extensive number of members submitting the proposal reflects a common interest in the functioning of the Appellate Body and, more generally, in the functioning of the WTO's dispute settlement system, Colombia said.

The United States said its fundamental concerns with the dispute settlement system have not been addressed, and it questioned the value of repeating the agenda item.

More than 20 members took the floor to comment, one speaking on behalf of a group of members. Many reiterated their support for restoring a fully functioning dispute settlement system.

Several members urged others to consider joining the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA), although one member said the MPIA should not undermine efforts to restore a fully functioning dispute settlement system.

Colombia, on behalf of the 130 members, said it regretted that for the 94th occasion members have not been able to launch the selection processes. Colombia said it will continue to advance the proposal because members did not and do not consent to the erosion of the dispute settlement system.

Surveillance of implementation

The EU presented its status report with regard to DS600 "European Union and Certain Member States - Certain Measures Concerning Palm Oil and Oil Palm Crop-Based Biofuels" and DS291, "European Communities - Measures Affecting the Approval and Marketing of Biotech Products".

The United States presented status reports with regard to DS184, "United States - Anti-Dumping Measures on Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Products from Japan", DS160, "United States - Section 110(5) of US Copyright Act", DS464, "United States - Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Measures on Large Residential Washers from Korea", and DS471, "United States - Certain Methodologies and their Application to Anti-Dumping Proceedings Involving China".

Indonesia presented its status reports in DS477 and DS478, "Indonesia - Importation of Horticultural Products, Animals and Animal Products".

Next meeting

The next regular DSB meeting will take place on 24 February 2026.