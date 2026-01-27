GTF Technologies Named Finalist in Accelerator 100+ Program for Breakthrough Use of Brewer’s Spent Grain

World's first shrink-wrap and plastic pallet made with brewer's spent grain

ADA, MI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GTF Technologies , a manufacturer of innovative food drying systems, was named a finalist in the Accelerator 100+ program, a global initiative led by six of the largest consumer goods companies in the world to scale sustainable innovation across supply chains. GTF was chosen along with 23 other startups from a field of over 2,000 applicants worldwide to present their technology during the sixth 100+ Accelerator Demo Day in London on November 5, 2025.As part of the program, GTF Technologies collaborated with AB InBev to achieve a breakthrough in food waste reduction and materials innovation: the development of the world’s first plastic pallet and shrink-wrap made with brewer’s spent grain (BSG) -- a byproduct of beer production that is typically underutilized or discarded.Across the food and beverage industry, 40–60% of raw materials used during production can become waste or low-value co-products. When landfilled, food waste contributes nearly 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions and 57% of methane. At the same time, more than 2.3 billion people are food insecure, underscoring the urgent need for scalable solutions that preserve and extend the value of food resources.Reducing Food Waste in Food and Beverage ManufacturingGTF Technologies addresses this challenge with proprietary food drying technology that converts wet byproducts into stable, nutrient-rich powders in less than one second. Designed to integrate directly into existing food and beverage processing lines, the systems are compact, 100% electric, and more energy-efficient than traditional drying methods… lowering both operating costs and emissions.By rapidly stabilizing materials that would otherwise spoil, manufacturers can transform byproducts such as brewer’s spent grain, pomace, peels, and pits into valuable ingredients and base materials.From Brewer’s Spent Grain to Ingredients and PackagingThrough the Accelerator 100+ collaboration, GTF demonstrated that wet brewer’s spent grain can be efficiently dried and transformed into versatile materials. The resulting BSG flour can be used as a high-protein, high-fiber food ingredient… or as a base material for sustainable packaging.The BSG-based pallet and shrink-wrap meet AB InBev’s performance specifications while using less conventional plastic. For every ton of plastic displaced with brewer’s spent grain, up to 85% of the associated carbon impact is eliminated, proving that food waste solutions can deliver both environmental and operational benefits.“Being named a finalist in Accelerator 100+ validates that food and beverage manufacturers don’t have to choose between sustainability and profitability,” said Gary Schuler, Founder and President of GTF Technologies. “At scale, our technology enables manufacturers to reduce food waste, create new revenue streams from co-products, and make measurable progress on emissions reduction — using the resources they already have.”A Scalable Solution for ManufacturersGTF Technologies has been working with food and beverage manufacturers globally to help them valorize food byproducts, reduce landfill disposal, and develop new ingredient and packaging applications from materials once considered waste. The results from the Accelerator 100+ program demonstrate what is possible when food waste reduction is treated as a manufacturing opportunity—not a cost center.About GTF TechnologiesGTF Technologies designs and manufactures advanced food drying systems that help food and beverage manufacturers reduce waste and unlock new value from co-products. By converting perishable fruits, vegetables, and processing byproducts into shelf- stable, high-value materials , GTF enables manufacturers to improve sustainability performance, lower emissions, and support a more circular food system.About 100+ Accelerator• 100+ Accelerator has six FMCG partners: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Unilever, Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive and Danone, and Mondelez International.• 2,500 start-ups applied to be part of 100+ Accelerator’s 2025 cohort• The 100+ program has accelerated 190 companies in 40 countries since its inception in 2018.• GTF Technologies was one of 24 finalists to take the stage in London in November 2025.

Gary Schuler presenting GTF's food waste solution at Accelerator 100+ Finals in London on November 5, 2025

