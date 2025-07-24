GTF Technologies and Givaudan Win Sustainable Food Solutions Challenge 2025

GTF President & Founder Gary Schuler presenting at MASSChallenge in Switzerland

GTF was selected as grand winner of accelerator contest sponsored by MassChallenge, connecting late-stage startups with leading food corporations.

This recognition affirms the importance of our mission and strengthens our commitment to transforming the global food supply.” — Gary Schuler, President & Founder of GTF Technologies

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In early June, the GTF Technologies and Givaudan team was named the grand winner of the Sustainable Food Solutions Challenge 2025, in the startup and partner division.This was the 6th annual Sustainable Food Solutions Challenge, sponsored by MassChallenge in Lausanne, Switzerland. The challenge connects late-stage startups with leading food corporations who are looking for innovators to advance solutions to feed the planet while reducing greenhouse gases. Participating startups benefit from the support of over 15 leading companies, including Bühler, dsm-firmenich, Eisberg, Givaudan, Louis Dreyfus Company, Novonesis, Omya, PMI, SMC and Südzucker. GTF Technologies partnered with Givaudan to present a way to stabilize fruits and vegetables to create novel ingredients while reducing side stream food loss and providing a more circular food system.GTF was selected as a grand winner from a field of 570 applicants, narrowed to 87 semi-finalists, and 53 finalists through a series of presentations, collaborative discussions, and evaluations over six months.GTF manufactures the revolutionary RENU™ Drying & Milling System, an impact flash-drying technology that converts whole foods into powders in seconds. This technology is not only an energy-efficient method of powderizing raw materials but is particularly beneficial for food processors and juicers that dispose of high-value side streams or byproducts. By immediately stabilizing these foods that would otherwise go to waste, they can be upcycled into food and beverage ingredients, pet foods, natural flavorings and colorants, and biodegradable packaging – thereby promoting a more circular food system.Givaudan is a leading global manufacturer of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients. They provide businesses with a broad range of solutions that match consumer demands for clean label, organic, and natural ingredients in addition to being their creative partner of choice. Givaudan’s passion is to collaborate with customers and partners to develop game-changing innovations in the food and beverage industry.MassChallenge is a non-profit organization that connects startups, experts, corporations, and communities to grow and transform businesses and economies. They offer a variety of accelerator programs and mentorships in several countries to disrupt the status quo and create meaningful change within five distinct industries.“Winning the Sustainable Food Solutions Challenge is a huge honor,” says Gary Schuler, founder and president of GTF Technologies. “We are thrilled to be working with Givaudan to produce new food and cosmetic ingredients while promoting a circular economy, and the exposure from this challenge has opened doors with other global partners. This recognition affirms the importance of our mission and strengthens our commitment to transforming the global food supply.”For more information on GTF Technologies, check out GTF Technologies (gtf-technologies.com) or contact bweaver@gtf-technologies.com.# # #

GTF Overview video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.