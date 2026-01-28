Elbit America to continue delivering night vision systems to USMC through 2027

Elbit America's Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle systems build on more than six decades of night vision innovation, enabling the U.S. Marine Corps to operate with precision, accuracy and confidence. To date, Elbit America has delivered more than 25,000 Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles (SBNVGs) to the U.S. Marine Corps. Elbit America is a high-technology company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle systems allow Marines superior situational awareness no matter where the mission takes place

Receipt of this fourth delivery order under our contract with the U.S. Marine Corps indicates that Elbit America’s Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles are providing the edge our forces need now.” — Elbit America President and CEO Luke Savoie

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America) received a delivery order valued at approximately $74.4 million for Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle (SBNVG) systems from Marine Corps Systems Command. The SBNVG systems will be produced at the company’s facility in Roanoke, Virginia through 2027. The delivery order was placed under a multi-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract valued at roughly $500 million secured in 2023.

Elbit America’s lightweight SBNVG system is helmet-mounted and combines a binocular with high-performance white phosphor image intensification tubes. Equipped with an SBNVG, Marines benefit from unmatched situational awareness – no matter the type of mission or its duration.

“Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles effectively boost the capabilities of our Marines, so they can make swift and smart decisions,” said Erik Fox, Senior Vice President of Elbit America’s Warfighter Systems Division. “Our SBNVGs incorporate white phosphor Gen 3 image intensification tubes, providing optimum resolution and clarity, along with the added benefits of thermal imagery and compass heading details projected into the goggle. Our system exceeds industry standards by design, and we’re proud to continue delivering this night vision system to benefit our nation’s Marines.”

“Receipt of this fourth delivery order under our contract with the U.S. Marine Corps indicates that Elbit America’s Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles are providing the edge our forces need now,” said Luke Savoie, President and CEO of the company. “Our team is energized and honored by the confidence the Marines have placed in us and this critical technology.”

For more than 60 years, Elbit America has supported U.S. and allied forces with premier night vision solutions. The company is the world’s leading manufacturer of Gen 3 image intensifier technology and continues to work with its customers to expand night vision and vision-enhancing solutions, technologies, and resources. To date, Elbit America has delivered more than 25,000 SBNVGs to the U.S. Marine Corps.

