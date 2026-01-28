Dinsmore Launches New Logo and Reimagined Website

National law firm Dinsmore & Shohl LLP is stepping into the future with a sleek new logo and a modern, user-friendly website.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National law firm Dinsmore & Shohl LLP is stepping into the future with a sleek new logo and a modern, user-friendly website. The refreshed visual identity honors the values that have made Dinsmore a trusted name for more than a century and embraces the sophistication and momentum that will define the next chapter.

Founded in 1908, Dinsmore has rapidly expanded from its Midwest roots into a firm with a nationwide footprint and forward-looking approach. This project launch reflects the Firm’s unwavering pursuit of progress and underscores deliberate steps to stay ahead of the curve through innovation, collaboration and exceptional client service.

“Dinsmore’s brand evolution builds on more than a century of success,” said Managing Partner Josh Lorentz. “While the legal industry is often perceived as rigid and transactional, the Firm’s rebrand reflects a different approach, one that values relationships as much as results, and a commitment to improving every day.”

The redesigned website delivers a streamlined, tailored experience telling the Firm’s story and connecting visitors with the information they need most. It enhances accessibility, creates a stronger platform for recruiting attorneys and business professionals and deepens connections with alumni and clients by showcasing their achievements. Visitors will find an intuitive design, detailed information on more than 50 legal service areas, industry insights and stories that reflect collaboration and community, pillars of the Firm’s culture.

What’s New in 2026

• Logo: Featuring the Dinsmore diamonds, symbolizing sophistication, regality and the strength of our partnerships—past, present and future.

• Font: An art-deco-inspired design that nods to the roots of the Firm with a modern twist.

• Color Palette: Refreshed, bright colors, highlighting a new Dinsmore blue paired with royal purple for a bold, elegant look.

• Website: A modern design that’s intuitive, fast and built to deepen relationships while telling the Dinsmore story.

“We’ve been incredibly intentional throughout this project. Every touchpoint now reflects what it means to work with Dinsmore,” said John Bart, Senior Manager, Branding and Creative. “We’re unchanged in our commitment to clients and world-class legal counsel, and now transformed in how we lead the industry into the future. This marks the beginning of a bold new era for Dinsmore, planting our flag as a Firm truly redefining legal excellence.”

About Dinsmore:

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP has a nationwide team of more than 750 attorneys who are trusted advisers to Fortune 500 companies, institutions, associations, governments, professional firms and individuals. Clients count on Dinsmore to provide a broad range of high-quality, commercial and cost-effective advice. The Firm is dedicated to strengthening the communities we serve through meaningful pro bono work, community partnerships, and diversity and inclusion initiatives that create lasting impact. For more information, please visit www.dinsmore.com.

