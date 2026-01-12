Dinsmore Welcomes Azeema M. Batchelor as Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

Azeema M. Batchelor Dinsmore

Dinsmore’s national footprint, commitment to excellence, and collegial atmosphere are what drew me to the Firm.” — Azeema M. Batchelor

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To lead the next phase of its strategy for deeper client engagement and continued growth, national law firm Dinsmore & Shohl LLP announces the arrival of Azeema M. Batchelor as Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer.

With more than 20 years of experience as a licensed attorney and business development strategist, Azeema has led transformative initiatives at leading national and international law firms. Her expertise spans strategic planning, client feedback programs, lateral integration and high-impact marketing initiatives, all aimed at delivering measurable value for clients.

“After an extensive and thoughtful search in partnership with CarsonLynch, we are thrilled to welcome Azeema to the team,” said Mike Perry, Chief Operating Officer. “She has deep expertise in driving growth at top firms, leading high-performing teams, and brings unmatched vision."

Azeema earned a B.S. in Communications from Cornell University and her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. Beyond her professional experience, Azeema is a recognized industry leader. She serves as Co-Chair of the LawVision BD Directors Boardroom and has held multiple leadership roles within the Legal Marketing Association (LMA). She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Fordham Law Alumni Association and is a founding member of the Fordham Alumni Attorneys of Color.

“Dinsmore’s national footprint, commitment to excellence, and collegial atmosphere are what drew me to the Firm. I’m excited to help drive continued growth and build on its reputation for outstanding client service,” noted Azeema.

Based in Washington, D.C., Azeema will oversee Dinsmore’s marketing and business development operations nationwide, focusing on strategic growth, cross-practice initiatives and client engagement.

About Dinsmore:

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP has a nationwide team of more than 750 attorneys who are trusted advisers to Fortune 500 companies, institutions, associations, governments, professional firms and individuals. Clients count on Dinsmore to provide a broad range of high-quality, commercial and cost-effective advice. The firm values diversity, equity and inclusion as reflected in Dinsmore’s commitment to pro bono work, community service, and other initiatives. For more information, please visit www.dinsmore.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.