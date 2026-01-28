Lydonia Promotes Mike Mullaney to Chief Operating Officer

Lydonia Logo

Lydonia Strengthens Executive Leadership as Mike Mullaney takes on COO role, leading post-sales teams to drive delivery excellence and client outcomes.

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia, a premier business transformation firm focused on AI Automation Services, announced the promotion of Mike Mullaney to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mike Mullaney, a key member of Lydonia’s leadership team, will now oversee the company’s post-sales functions, including professional services and customer success, with a focus on delivery excellence and driving measurable outcomes for clients.

Mike brings more than 25 years of experience in presales, post-sales, and customer success leadership. Since joining Lydonia, he has been instrumental in strengthening delivery capabilities and building trusted client relationships. Prior to Lydonia, he held global leadership roles at Dell EMC and other enterprise technology organizations, where he built high-performing teams and guided clients through complex technology initiatives.

“Mike has been a driving force behind our operations, and this promotion reflects both his impact and leadership within the company,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO of Lydonia. “As we continue helping organizations achieve results through AI-driven automation, Mike’s leadership will be key to scaling our delivery organization and ensuring customers realize measurable outcomes.”

“I’m excited to take on this expanded role and continue working with Lydonia’s talented teams,” said Mike Mullaney, Chief Operating Officer at Lydonia. “I’ve seen firsthand the impact our solutions have on customers, and I look forward to driving outcomes that increase revenue, reduce costs, and minimize risk for our clients.”

Throughout his career, Mike has led organizations through periods of transformation and growth, with a focus on operational excellence, team performance, and customer success. His leadership ensures that Lydonia consistently achieves business objectives while delivering tangible value to clients, guiding customers through complex initiatives with a strong focus on measurable outcomes.

Mike’s promotion strengthens Lydonia’s leadership as the company continues to grow its AI-driven automation capabilities and drive measurable outcomes for clients across industries.

About Lydonia

Lydonia is a premier business transformation firm focused on AI Automation, Agentic AI, and Intelligent Automation. We help organizations reimagine their operations by designing and deploying advanced solutions that drive real business outcomes. With deep expertise in Intelligent Document Processing, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Agentic Automation, Lydonia enables clients to move beyond task-level execution to orchestrated, end-to-end automations.

Lydonia empowers organizations to increase revenue, reduce cost, and eliminate risk through innovative Automation Services tailored for measurable results. Visit www.lydonia.ai to learn more.

