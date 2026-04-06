Lydonia Named to the Distinguished CRN Tech Elite 250 List for 2026

Lydonia Recognized on CRN 2026 Tech Elite 250 List

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia, a premier business transformation firm focused on AI-driven automation, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Lydonia on its 2026 Tech Elite 250 List.

This annual list highlights solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that are committed to excellence and distinguish themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in areas such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure, cloud and security.

To support customers through the growing complexities of IT and the rise of cutting-edge technologies like AI, the solution providers on this list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors’ partner programs. Whether they are strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers or value-added resellers, these elite solution providers are committed to their customers’ success.

Lydonia earned a spot on the 2026 Tech Elite 250 for its proven ability to help organizations transform operations through AI solutions. The company stands out for its deep technical expertise, innovative approach to solving complex IT challenges, and consistent delivery of measurable results, helping clients reduce costs, improve efficiency, and adopt emerging technologies with confidence.

“Our team is dedicated on turning AI solutions into real business results for our clients,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO of Lydonia. “Being recognized on CRN’s Tech Elite 250 underscores our commitment to excellence, innovation, and helping businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.”

“Congratulations to the solution providers named to CRN’s Tech Elite 250 on this well earned recognition of their commitment to advanced certifications and deep expertise in these critical technologies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “These organizations continue to invest in expanding their capabilities so they can deliver exceptional IT solutions that help their customers succeed.”

Coverage of the 2026 Tech Elite 250 will be featured online at crn.com/techelite250.

About Lydonia

Lydonia is a premier business transformation firm focused on AI Automation, Agentic AI, and Intelligent Automation. We help organizations unlock value from the platforms they already own – or are considering investing in. By combining deep expertise in AI, agentic orchestration, and automation, we guide clients through platform decisions, design solutions, and deliver measurable outcomes: higher revenue, lower cost, and reduced risk. For more information, visit www.lydonia.ai

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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