Lydonia Sponsors Automation Anywhere Imagine 2026 Conference, Advancing Focus on AI Value

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia, a premier business transformation firm focused on Next-Gen AI, announced its sponsorship of Automation Anywhere Imagine 2026, the premier gathering for leaders building the next generation of intelligent, autonomous enterprises. The conference is taking place May 19–20, 2026 at The Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

Imagine 2026 brings together enterprise leaders, developers, and business users to explore practical strategies for scaling agentic AI, accelerating operational efficiency, and driving measurable business outcomes across the enterprise. The conference features hands-on learning, peer networking, technical sessions, certifications, and collaborative forums designed to help organizations advance their AI initiatives from concept to production.

Attendees will also gain exclusive access to new platform innovations and product roadmap updates from Automation Anywhere, along with customer stories showcasing measurable impact from agentic AI.

Lydonia will host the following Lightning Theater session during the conference:

From Hype to Value: A Pragmatic Framework for AI That Actually Delivers ROI

Jacob Ortega, Lead Solutions Engineer, Lydonia

Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 10:40 – 10:55 am CDT

Dallas Foyer, Lightning Theater

The session explores why many enterprise AI initiatives fail to deliver ROI and how organizations can better align AI to business outcomes through early discovery and value identification. Lydonia uses a best-of-breed AI approach with Automation Anywhere BYOM and Aisera to avoid vendor lock-in and adapt to evolving models. Attendees leave with a framework to evaluate AI investments and scale them for real impact.

“At Imagine 2026, the focus is on how AI is being applied in real environments,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO at Lydonia. “We’re looking forward to connecting with enterprise leaders, highlighting the measurable ROI our clients are achieving, and showing how organizations are moving from pilots to production with scalable, agentic AI solutions.”

As a Platinum Automation Anywhere partner, Lydonia continues to strengthen its leadership in agentic AI solutions. The company recently achieved Automation Anywhere Agentic Process Automation Advanced Certification at the company level, recognizing its ability to deliver agentic automation for complex end-to-end business processes with intelligence and autonomy.

Lydonia works with enterprises to implement Next-Gen AI solutions that drive real-world value and accelerate organization-wide adoption.

Conference participants are invited to connect with the Lydonia team at Imagine 2026 by emailing meetus@lydonia.ai.

About Lydonia

Lydonia is a premier business transformation firm focused on Next-Gen AI. We help organizations unlock value from the platforms they already own – or are considering investing in. By combining deep expertise in AI, agentic orchestration, and automation, we guide clients through platform decisions, design solutions, and deliver measurable outcomes: higher revenue, lower cost, and reduced risk.

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