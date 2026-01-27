ClickFunnels Announces $99 Discount for 3-Month Introductory Pricing on Scale Plan for New Users

ClickFunnels 3 Months discount offer

ClickFunnels introduces a limited $99-for-3-months Scale plan offer for new customers, outlining features, savings, and eligibility for its funnel platform.

TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClickFunnels launched an introductory ClickFunnels discount that provides new customers with three months of access to its Scale plan for $99 total, instead of the standard monthly rate of $197. Under the promotion, eligible users receive three consecutive months on the Scale plan and then automatically transition to regular monthly pricing, unless they cancel.The initiative is designed to give new users more time to test the platform’s funnel-building, checkout, and automation tools on a lower upfront budget, while keeping the plan structure and ongoing pricing transparent.===> Click Here to Get Started with the ClickFunnels $99 Offer Overview of the ClickFunnels $99 for 3 Months OfferUnder the current promotion, the ClickFunnels discount is structured as follows:- Introductory cost: A one-time charge of $99 providing access to the Scale plan for the first three months- Standard renewal: After the initial three-month period, accounts renew at $197 per month (plus any applicable taxes), unless canceled- Eligibility: The offer is described as being available to new customers only- Cancellation: Users may cancel at any time during the promotional period through their account dashboard or by contacting supportIn addition, ClickFunnels states that its Scale plan is covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving new users an initial evaluation period within the first month. Exact terms, including duration and availability of the promotion, are set out on the official ClickFunnels offer page and may change over time. Read more here: https://khrissteven.com/clickfunnels-3months What the Scale Plan Includes During the Discount PeriodWhile the promotional pricing applies only to the first three months, the plan’s feature set during that period aligns with standard Scale plan inclusions. At the time of this announcement, the Scale plan description typically includes:- Unlimited funnels – the ability to build and maintain multiple sales funnels and pages- Up to 5 workspaces – for organizing projects or separating brands within one account- Team access for up to 5 users – shared access and collaboration on funnels and campaigns- Contact and communication limits – up to 75,000 contacts and 300,000 emails per month under the plan’s current parameters- Courses and digital products – capacity to host up to 6 courses- Unlimited custom domains – connection of multiple branded domains to ClickFunnels pages- Priority support – access to higher-tier support queues relative to entry-level plans- Built-in AI tools and popular apps – access to selected AI-assisted and integrated tools, as defined in the current product documentationDuring the three-month ClickFunnels discount period, these features are available under the same usage limits and policies that govern the regular Scale plan.==> Get the ClickFunnels 3-months for $99 Offer Here How This ClickFunnels Discount Compares to Standard PricingWithout promotional pricing, the Scale plan is typically billed at $197 per month on a standard monthly subscription. Over a three-month period, that would equate to $591 before taxes.Under the $99 for 3 months introductory offer:- The initial three-month period is billed at a flat $99, representing a substantial reduction compared with the usual three-month cost at standard ratesAfter those three months, the account continues at $197 per month unless the user cancels or changes plansThis structure allows new customers to evaluate the Scale plan over a longer period than a typical 14-day or 30-day trial, while still making it clear that regular pricing begins after the promotional window. Users considering the offer are encouraged to factor both the introductory period and the ongoing subscription cost into their planning.Intended Audience for the $99 Introductory PeriodThe promotion is framed as a way to lower the initial barrier for individuals and organizations that want to work with the full feature set of the Scale plan, but prefer to spread out early software costs. In particular, the ClickFunnels discount may be relevant for:- New digital entrepreneurs building their first funnel-based online business and needing time to test offers and pages- Coaches, consultants, and course creators who want to validate programs, memberships, or events using webinars, order pages, and upsell flows- Service providers and agencies who plan to use ClickFunnels in client projects and want to build a working library of funnels before committing to standard pricing- Small businesses that are transitioning from basic web pages to more structured sales funnels and wish to evaluate whether an all-in-one funnel platform fits their workflowBecause the discounted period involves full access to the Scale plan (within stated limits), the promotion also provides room to explore more advanced features—such as multi-step funnels, A/B tests, and list-building sequences—that might be harder to evaluate in a shorter trial. Read more here: https://khrissteven.com/clickfunnels-3months Program Conditions, Cancellations, and GuaranteeAs with any subscription software, the practical details of the ClickFunnels discount are important for prospective users to understand clearly. Public information about the current promotion highlights several key points:- Automatic renewal: After the three-month introductory period, the account automatically renews at the standard Scale plan rate unless canceled- Cancellation options: Users can cancel from within their billing or account settings page, or by contacting ClickFunnels customer support. Cancellations generally prevent future charges but do not retroactively refund past periods outside stated guarantee windows- 30-day money-back guarantee: ClickFunnels states that new users who do not find the platform suitable within the first 30 days can request a refund, subject to posted terms- New customers only: Past or existing customers are not listed as eligible for this specific introductory pricing- Promotional window: The company describes the $99-for-3-months offer as limited-time, with no specific public guarantee that it will continue indefinitelyProspective customers are encouraged to review the official terms on the ClickFunnels website, including any regional tax implications and the most current guarantee language, prior to enrolling.===> To Get Started with the ClickFunnels $99 Offer, Click Here Context: Funnel Software and Testing PeriodsThe $99 three-month ClickFunnels offer appears within a broader landscape where funnel and page-building platforms use various trial and introductory structures, such as:- Short free trials (often 7–14 days)- First-month discounts- Time-limited special pricing tied to specific events or launchesIn that context, the current ClickFunnels discount aims to combine a defined evaluation period with access to higher-tier plan features, rather than restricting new users to lower tiers during an introductory phase. This can be relevant for users whose business models require:- Multiple funnels for product lines or campaigns- Higher contact or email volume- Additional domains under a single account- Collaborative workspaces for small teamsBecause funnel performance often depends on iterative testing, some organizations may find a three-month window better suited to running experiments, adjusting offers, and observing customer behavior compared to shorter trials.About ClickFunnelsClickFunnels is a web-based platform built to help businesses design and manage sales funnels, landing pages, and marketing workflows without the need for extensive custom development. The platform typically includes:Drag-and-drop tools for building funnels and pagesEmail broadcasting and automated follow-up sequencesCore CRM capabilities for managing leads and customersCourse and membership delivery featuresFunnel analytics and performance reportingCustom domain support and integrations with third-party servicesClickFunnels offers several pricing tiers to accommodate businesses at different stages, ranging from early startups to established companies managing multiple funnels and marketing campaigns at once.Additional details about ClickFunnels’ features, pricing plans, and any trial or guarantee options can be found on the company’s official website.Independent Coverage and DisclosureThis press release has been prepared by KhrisDigital as an independent editorial summary of the current ClickFunnels discount promotion, based on publicly available information as of 2026. It is not an official statement from ClickFunnels, and any specific prices, features, or terms may change at the company’s discretion.KhrisDigital is a marketing and education platform founded by Khris Steven, focused on helping SaaS companies, agencies, and creators grow primarily through search-based content and ethical use of AI, rather than relying exclusively on paid advertising. The site publishes reviews, comparisons, and explanatory guides on funnel builders, CRM tools, and online education products.KhrisDigital is not owned by ClickFunnels. In some online articles, referral links may be used, and the publisher may receive a commission if readers later sign up for paid software through those links. Such arrangements do not change the informational intent or tone of this release.

