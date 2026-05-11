ClickFunnels 3 Months discount new

ClickFunnels $99 for 3 months offer gives new users temporary Scale Plan access at reduced introductory pricing before standard billing begins.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClickFunnels, a sales funnel and online marketing platform used by entrepreneurs, course creators, agencies, and digital businesses, continues to promote a $99 for 3 months introductory offer for new users on its Scale Plan. The offer provides eligible new customers with temporary access to the Scale tier for a single payment of $99, compared with the plan’s standard monthly pricing of $197 per month.===> Click Here to Get Started with the ClickFunnels $99 Offer Based on current public pricing, three months of the Scale Plan at the regular monthly rate would cost approximately $591 before taxes. Under the $99 introductory offer, the short-term difference is approximately $492, making the promotion one of the more notable public ClickFunnels discounts currently available to first-time customers. ClickFunnels’ support documentation lists the Scale Plan at $197 monthly, while independent discount summaries describe the $99 three-month promotion as available to new users through dedicated offer pages.The offer is structured as a temporary introductory rate rather than a permanent price reduction. After the first three months, the account renews at the standard Scale Plan rate unless the user cancels or changes the subscription according to ClickFunnels’ terms. Read more here: https://khrissteven.com/clickfunnels-3months Overview of the ClickFunnels $99 for 3 Months OfferThe current ClickFunnels discount is centered on the platform’s Scale Plan, which is positioned above the entry-level Launch tier and below ClickFunnels’ higher Optimize and Dominate plans. The Scale Plan is designed for users who need more capacity than a basic funnel-building account, including additional contacts, email volume, workspaces, courses, and technical flexibility.The offer is generally described as follows:Promotional price: $99 total for the first three monthsPlan included: ClickFunnels Scale PlanStandard monthly price: $197 per monthApproximate regular three-month cost: $591Approximate short-term savings: $492 before taxesEligibility: New ClickFunnels customersRenewal: Standard Scale Plan pricing applies after the promotional period unless canceledThe general ClickFunnels pricing page and support documentation list Scale at $197 per month, with Launch at $97 per month and Optimize at $297 per month.This makes the three-month $99 offer distinct from a short free trial. Instead of providing only a brief evaluation period, the promotion creates a longer paid window in which new users can test the platform under Scale-level limits and features.What the Scale Plan IncludesThe Scale Plan is intended for businesses that are already building or planning multiple funnels, campaigns, products, or audience segments. Public pricing descriptions list Scale as including higher usage limits than the Launch tier.Current ClickFunnels pricing summaries describe the Scale Plan as including features such as:Unlimited funnels, currently described in some pricing materials as a limited-time inclusionUp to 5 workspacesUp to 5 team membersUp to 75,000 contactsUp to 300,000 emails per monthUp to 6 coursesUnlimited custom domainsAI toolsPriority supportWebhooks, API access, and advanced customization options in some plan descriptions==> Get the ClickFunnels 3-months for $99 Offer Here Third-party pricing summaries and ClickFunnels’ own pricing support pages identify Scale as a $197/month plan and distinguish it from the Launch tier by its higher contact, email, workspace, domain, and course allowances.For users evaluating ClickFunnels as more than a page builder, the Scale Plan’s broader feature set may allow them to test funnels, lead capture, emails, course delivery, and customer follow-up within a single account during the discounted period.How This Discount Differs From a Standard TrialClickFunnels has historically offered trial-based access to its platform, and its current pricing pages continue to direct users toward standard plan enrollment and trial options. The $99 for 3 months ClickFunnels discount differs from a traditional trial in several ways.First, the timeframe is longer. A standard trial may provide enough time to inspect the interface, explore templates, and build a basic page, but a three-month period allows for more meaningful implementation. During 90 days, a user can draft a funnel, publish a campaign, test traffic, evaluate opt-ins, review conversion data, and make adjustments.Second, the offer applies to the Scale tier rather than only to an entry-level plan. The Scale Plan provides more room for users who need multiple domains, team access, higher contact limits, more email capacity, and additional course functionality.Third, the promotion is not free. It is a paid introductory period. That distinction matters because it transitions into a recurring subscription at the regular Scale rate after the promotional window ends. Users evaluating the offer should consider both the short-term $99 cost and the ongoing $197 monthly price after the initial three months. Read more here: https://khrissteven.com/clickfunnels-3months Comparison With Standard ClickFunnels PricingClickFunnels’ 2026 pricing documentation lists the following monthly plan structure:Launch Plan: $97 per monthScale Plan: $197 per monthOptimize Plan: $297 per monthDominate Plan: annual-only pricing at $5,997 per yearThe $99 three-month offer is specifically tied to Scale. Because the regular Scale Plan is $197 per month, the math is straightforward:$197 x 3 months = $591Promotional cost = $99Approximate difference = $492Some public descriptions characterize the offer as roughly 83% off the normal three-month cost of Scale, based on the same $591-to-$99 comparison.However, for press release compliance, it is important to treat this as a temporary introductory pricing comparison, not as a guarantee of value or results. The financial difference only reflects subscription pricing during the first three months. It does not imply that users will generate revenue, reduce costs elsewhere, or achieve specific business outcomes.Who the Offer Is Designed to ServeThe ClickFunnels $99 for 3 months discount is aimed at new users who want to evaluate the platform with enough time to build, publish, and test online sales assets.Potential use cases include entrepreneurs building their first funnel, course creators preparing an online program, consultants setting up lead generation systems, and agencies testing whether ClickFunnels can support client campaigns. For those audiences, a three-month window may provide more practical insight than a short trial because it allows time for real implementation.A new user might reasonably use the promotional period to:Build a lead-generation funnelPublish a sales page or checkout flowConnect a custom domainSet up email follow-up sequencesTest an online course or membership experienceReview campaign data before standard billing beginsThese examples are descriptive rather than predictive. Whether the software is suitable depends on the user’s offer, traffic source, budget, implementation capacity, and long-term platform needs.ClickFunnels Discount and Funnel Software EvaluationThe funnel software market includes tools that range from simple landing page builders to more integrated marketing suites. ClickFunnels sits in the category of platforms that combine funnel pages, email, CRM-style contact management, checkout flows, domains, and course delivery.This type of platform may be useful for users who want fewer disconnected systems. However, adopting an all-in-one funnel platform can also involve migration, setup time, and a learning curve. A discount period can reduce the cost of evaluation, but it does not remove the need to plan implementation carefully.Before choosing any funnel software, businesses often review:The number of funnels and pages neededExpected contact list sizeEmail sending requirementsCustom domain needsTeam access requirementsCourse or membership delivery needsIntegrations with payment processors, analytics tools, or existing CRMsOngoing monthly pricing after a promotional periodThe ClickFunnels Scale Plan may be more appropriate for users who need higher capacity than the entry-level Launch Plan. However, users with simpler requirements may compare Scale with Launch or with competing tools before deciding which plan level is appropriate.Eligibility, Renewal, and Account ManagementThe $99 for 3 months ClickFunnels offer is generally described as available to new customers. Returning users, previous customers, or users with existing accounts may not be eligible for the same promotional pricing.After the three-month introductory period, the subscription renews at the standard Scale rate unless canceled. This is an important condition because the promotion is not a one-time lifetime license or a permanent discount.New users considering the offer should review:Whether they qualify as a new customerWhen the three-month promotional period begins and endsThe date the account will renew at standard pricingHow cancellation worksWhether the account is covered by a money-back guaranteeWhich taxes or regional charges applySome promotional materials mention a 30-day money-back guarantee, but the current terms should be verified directly through ClickFunnels before purchase. Independent discount pages also describe the offer as available through dedicated promotional links rather than standard pricing pages.===> To Get Started with the ClickFunnels $99 Offer, Click Here Important Considerations Before EnrollingA discounted software subscription is only one part of the decision-making process. Businesses evaluating the ClickFunnels discount should consider whether they have a specific use case ready before beginning the three-month period.For example, the offer may be more useful to a user who already has a product, lead magnet, course, webinar, or client campaign ready to build. Someone who has not yet defined an offer or audience may spend much of the promotional period still planning, rather than testing the software itself.Key considerations include:Whether a funnel project is ready to implementWhether the user has time to learn the platform during the 90-day windowWhether ClickFunnels integrates with existing systemsWhether the Scale Plan’s standard price fits the budget after the discountWhether a lower-cost or simpler tool would be sufficientWhether the user needs team members, domains, emails, and courses at Scale-level limitsThis kind of evaluation keeps the discount in context. The reduced price may make testing easier, but long-term suitability depends on operational fit.Why the $99 Offer Remains RelevantThe ClickFunnels discount remains relevant because many users search for short-term ways to test funnel-building software without immediately committing to several months at the full Scale Plan rate. Unlike broad seasonal coupons or one-time Black Friday campaigns, the $99 offer has continued to appear in public discount coverage as a primary introductory pricing path for new customers.This is especially notable in a market where promotional claims can be confusing. Some pages reference ClickFunnels Black Friday, old bundles, or expired campaigns. The $99 for 3 months offer is more specific: it refers to temporary Scale Plan access for new users at a clearly stated introductory cost.Because plan details and promotion availability can change, users should rely on the official ClickFunnels checkout page or authorized promotional page to confirm final pricing before subscribing.About ClickFunnelsClickFunnels is a cloud-based platform for creating sales funnels, landing pages, checkout flows, online courses, and marketing campaigns. The software is used by entrepreneurs, agencies, creators, and businesses that want to build structured online customer journeys without relying entirely on custom development.ClickFunnels’ current platform includes tools for funnel building, website pages, email marketing, basic CRM functions, analytics, courses, integrations, and AI-assisted content or workflow support. Its paid plans are structured around usage limits such as contacts, emails, workspaces, team members, domains, and courses. More information about current pricing and plan terms is available on the official ClickFunnels website.About KhrisDigitalKhrisDigital is a digital marketing and software education platform founded by Khris Steven - also the founder of Refracta Ageny (an SEO/GEO optimization agency). The KhrisDigital platform publishes independent reviews, pricing breakdowns, comparisons, and implementation guides for funnel builders, CRM tools, checkout platforms, online course software, and marketing automation products.KhrisDigital focuses on helping SaaS companies, agencies, and small businesses grow through SEO-driven content, organic traffic, and AI-assisted strategy rather than relying primarily on paid advertising.KhrisDigital is not affiliated with ClickFunnels. The platform may receive referral compensation if readers choose to purchase software through links included in related editorial content.DisclaimerThis press release is an independent informational overview of the ClickFunnels $99 for 3 months Scale Plan offer. It is not issued by ClickFunnels and does not represent official company communication.All pricing, plan features, promotion details, eligibility rules, renewal terms, guarantees, and availability are subject to change by ClickFunnels. Prospective customers should verify the current offer, checkout terms, refund policy, and plan details directly on the official ClickFunnels website before subscribing.

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