Patane Library will be closed to the public on 28 January

MACAU, January 27 - In conjunction with the enhancement works of the electricity distribution network carried out by the Companhia de Electricidade de Macau – CEM, S.A., the Patane Library, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will be closed to the public on 28 January (Wednesday). The public can use the library services at the Wong Ieng Kuan Library in Luís de Camões Garden and the Red Market Library.

For enquiries, please contact the Patane Library through tel. no. 2825 9220 during the counter opening hours.

