Meet the 2025-26 Post-Secondary Student Council

CANADA, January 27 - Released on January 27, 2026

The Ministry of Advanced Education is pleased to announce the 2025-26 Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council. This dedicated group of 24 students will share their perspectives and help inform initiatives to meet the needs of post-secondary students across the province.

"I sincerely congratulate this year's outstanding council members who represent Saskatchewan's diverse communities and are poised to become future leaders and innovators in our province," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "I look forward to hearing their feedback as we work to ensure post-secondary education supports students and aligns with Saskatchewan's growth plan."

The 2025-26 student council members are:

Morenike Ademiluyi, Moose Jaw.

Excellence Olaoluwa Agun, Regina.

Irvin John Applegarth, North Battleford.

Marah Ball, Regina.

Bryce Buffalocalf-Gurney, Regina.

Sauvine Deugouelieu, Regina.

Makayla Fleming, Regina.

Ella Friesen, Warman.

Jeremy Irvine, Saskatoon.

Skyler Kreger, Weyburn.

Ashley Lafontaine, Saskatoon.

Savannah Lavallee, La Ronge.

Clayton Martin, Coronach.

Elise Melanson, Regina.

Isabelle Monsman, Saskatoon.

Shanelle Pechawis, Saskatoon.

Alyssa Rowley, Saskatoon.

Sarim Uddin, Regina.

Neha Saxena, Prince Albert.

Megan Schepp, Saltcoats.

Will Shevkenek, Saskatoon.

Muhammad Uzair, Regina.

Elizabeth Villeneuve, Saskatoon.

Xuan Vinh Vu, Saskatoon.

“I am grateful for my experience on the Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council as it has been both meaningful and impactful, connecting me with students across the province and giving me a platform to contribute to important conversations about funding, accessibility and the student experience,” Gabriel Dumont Institute, second year student council member, Ashley Lafontaine said. “I deeply value the sense of community and the range of lived experiences shared within the council. I am excited to keep contributing, growing connections and supporting student voice in the year ahead.”

The council brings the lived experience of students to the forefront in the development of government initiatives and programs. Council members reflect Saskatchewan's diversity, including Indigenous, gender and sexually diverse students, persons with disabilities and visible minorities. Members represent urban, rural and northern communities and are enrolled in a wide range of programs at post-secondary institutions across Saskatchewan.

This marks the third year of the Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council. Members will engage in their first discussion this week. To learn more about the student council and its newest members, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

