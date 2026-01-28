Why Arizona Bike Week Draws Interest Beyond Motorcycle Riders

Four Mega Concerts in the Rockyard Attendees at AZ Bike Week Event Live Motorcycle Stunt

Art, Music & Combat Sports Among Many Draws at Nation’s Third-Largest Bike Week Celebration

Arizona Bike Week has become so much more than a motorcycle rally” — Lisa Cyr

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Bike Week returns to WestWorld this April, and while motorcycles are the main focus at the 29th installment, the five-day event also draws music fans, art enthusiasts, thrill-seekers, and spectators. Making it more like a full-scale indoor/outdoor festival than a traditional bike rally. From concerts and combat sports to stunt shows and shopping, here are just a few reasons non-riders are gearing up for one of the biggest and best-attended cultural events on the national motorsports calendar.

1. Live Music Under the Stars

A different headliner will hit the RockYard Wednesday through Saturday nights at Arizona Bike Week, with Black Stone Cherry, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Cody Jinks, and Ted Nugent taking turns on the main stage. A vibrant, open-air atmosphere and performances by some of the biggest names in rock and country will keep the energy high well into the evening.

2. Spectacular Stunt Shows

Arizona Bike Week’s series of stunt shows keeps spectators on the edge of their seats, with every jump, flip, and trick creating real-time risks that leave little margin for error – and audiences begging for more.

3. Artistic Expression at Its Best

From body art to custom bikes, there’s no shortage of beauty at Arizona Bike Week. In addition to a massive vendor showcase featuring custom paintings, tattoo art, jewelry, and other creative pieces, Arizona Bike Week also offers guests a front-row seat to some of the most distinctive personal styles, with many attendees showcasing incredible custom, one-of-a-kind motorcycles.

4. Prime Shopping Opportunities

Expect about 250 vendors on-site offering up everything from apparel and jewelry to motorcycle parts and accessories. Arizona Bike Week’s vendor village has plenty to please everyone, from the serious riding enthusiast to the first-time attendee.

5. Non-Stop Action in the HellRacer Dome

Those who’ve never seen flat track racing need look no further than the HellRacer Dome, a significant crowd draw at last year’s Arizona Bike Week celebration. Held on a flat, oval dirt track, flat track racing features bikes in a virtually constant turn. Also on the roster for this year’s HellRacer Dome is a Slide School, where participants can develop turning and flat track techniques under the tutelage of Johnny Lewis. Also new is the addition of electric unicycle races, sure to keep crowds locked in from the first lap to the last.

6. Combat Sports in the Spotlight

Check out “Bikes & Fights,” part of the Arena Wars Fighting Series inside The Pit, Arizona Bike Week’s newest action arena. It all kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11, giving guests a chance to see some of the world’s leading MMA fighters face off in a limited seating, up close experience.

7. A Look at the Latest Bikes & Products

Some of the globe’s leading bike and gear manufacturers are setting up shop at Arizona Bike Week, giving guests a glimpse of the demo fleets and upcoming models and designs coming down the pipeline. Perfect for riders as well as those who prefer to watch from the sidelines, the showcase gives attendees a chance to explore new technologies, chat with brand reps, and check out the industry’s latest and greatest bikes and gear without stepping inside a showroom.

8. A Chance to Check Out Local Bands

In addition to the nationally known headliners in the RockYard, Arizona Bike Week also highlights up-and-coming local bands like Miss Conduct, Last Train to Juarez, BadJune, and Magnum Axxe, all of which earned spots at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale’s Rock Out to Arizona Bike Week competition in early December.

9. The Kickstand Social Hub

Need a central meeting spot or a place to kick back throughout the day? Pop by The Kickstand, Arizona Bike Week’s prime social hub featuring trivia, activities, and all-day fun and games offered up by local celebrity emcee, Pete Cummings.

10. Peak Season in Scottsdale

Springtime in Scottsdale is prime tourist season for a reason – mild temperatures and consistently sunny skies make it the perfect time to take a trip to the Valley of the Sun. In addition to a jam-packed events calendar, spring in Scottsdale means easy access to the outdoors and ample reasons to dine al fresco, among many other draws.

“Arizona Bike Week has become so much more than a motorcycle rally,” said Arizona Bike Week Producer, Lisa Cyr. “The motorcycles are the main subject of the story, but the music, art, and energy play a big part in attracting new audiences - and keeping people coming back for more. You don’t have to ride to feel connected to what’s happening here. The riders welcome our four-wheeled friends with open arms.”

Arizona Bike Week offers an array of ticket options and experiences, from all-encompassing Rally Passes that grant access to all five days and all four concerts to single-day passes for those hoping to catch a specific show or performance. The PowerYard offers free entry until 5 p.m., with paid access available thereafter (excluding nightly concerts). RV and tent campsites are also available for those looking to stay close to all the action.

Learn more about Arizona Bike Week or purchase tickets at AZBikeWeek.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.