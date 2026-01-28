The HellRacer Dome Returns as a Central Action Hub at Arizona Bike Week April 8 – 12, 2026

Arizona Bike Week at WestWorld of Scottsdale Indoor flat track racing at AZ Bike Week Electric dirt racing at AZ Bike Week

From Flat Track Racing to Slide School; Here’s a Sneak Peek of What’s Happening Inside

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Bike Week returns to Scottsdale this spring, bringing with it major concerts, suspenseful stunts and bike shows, and a full lineup of racing and experiences in the HellRacer Dome, the rally’s go-to hotspot for high-energy action.

A significant part of the festivities at the Southwest’s biggest bike rally, set for Wednesday, April 8, through Sunday, April 12, at WestWorld, the HellRacer Dome will host a series of races, training sessions, motorcycle displays, and exceptional experiences designed to educate riders and captivate spectators.

A fan favorite, flat track racing, returned to Arizona Bike Week last year after a multi-year hiatus. Known for its loyal fanbase and intense bike-on-bike action, flat track racing sees riders race around a 1/8-mile dirt track, in a nearly constant left turn, requiring careful precision and skill from the racers.

Also happening under the HellRacer Dome is the Slide School, with professional racer Johnny Lewis instructing all sessions and helping participants develop confidence and control on two wheels.

Electric Unicycle Racing from Amped Electric Games will also draw fans to the HellRacer Dome, adding a fast-paced and unexpected twist to the event lineup. Participating riders reach high speeds while balancing on a single wheel in races that reward precision, balance, and reaction time.

“The HellRacer Dome is a favorite hangout for our motorsports enthusiasts. But even non-riders should check it out,” said Arizona Bike Week Co-Producer Lisa Cyr. “The action inside is fast, fun, and totally unpredictable, giving guests a front-row seat to all the excitement.”

While the HellRacer Dome is always a central hub of action during Arizona Bike Week, it’s one of many event draws, with some of rock and country’s biggest names taking over the RockYard Wednesday through Saturday nights and a full vendor showcase featuring everything from apparel, leather goods, and tattoos to bikes, bike accessories, and other gear and merchandise. Bike shows, stunt shows, and combat sports are also part of the festivities, with “Bikes & Fights,” part of the Arena Wars Fighting Series, setting up shop inside The Pit, Arizona Bike Week’s newest action arena.

Arizona Bike Week offers numerous ticket options and experiences, from all-encompassing Rally Passes that give fans access to all five days and all four concerts to single-day passes for those planning their visits around a specific show or performance. The PowerYard allows free entry until 5 p.m. with paid access available after that time. RV and tent campsites are also available for those who want to stay close to all the action.

