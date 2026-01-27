Fisheries division asks public to report cold stunned trout

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries wants to remind the public to report any cold stunned spotted seatrout they may see in North Carolina coastal waters.

During the winter, spotted seatrout move to relatively shallow creeks and rivers, where they can be vulnerable to cold stun events. These events have the potential to occur when there is a sudden drop in temperature or during prolonged periods of cold weather, making fish so sluggish they can be harvested by hand. Studies suggest that cold stun events can significantly reduce spotted seatrout populations as many stunned fish die from the cold or are eaten by birds or other predators. However, some fish do survive a cold stun event.

Coastal North Carolina is experiencing weather conditions that could result in a cold stun event occurring in coastal rivers and creeks. Division staff look for cold stunned fish following periods of cold and/or winter weather and investigate reports from the public whenever possible.

Spotted seatrout cold stun events can be reported at any time to the N.C. Marine Patrol at 252-515-5507 or during regular business hours to the Division’s spotted seatrout biologist Lucas Pensinger at 252-515-5638 or Lucas.Pensinger@deq.nc.gov. When reporting a cold stun event, please provide the specific location, date and time the cold stun was observed, along with your contact information.

Amendment 1 to the N.C. Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan specifies that if a significant cold stun event occurs, the Division of Marine Fisheries will close all spotted seatrout harvest in the affected areas through June 30. A significant cold stun event is determined by:

Assessing the size and scope of spotted seatrout affected by cold stun, and Evaluating water temperatures to determine if triggers of 5° C (41° F) for eight consecutive days or 3° C (37.4° F) during a 24-hour period are met. Data loggers are deployed statewide to continuously measure water temperatures in coastal rivers and creeks that are prone to cold stuns.

The intent of a harvest closure is to allow surviving fish a chance to spawn before harvest re-opens. Peak spotted seatrout spawning occurs from May to June.

Download a photo of cold stunned spotted seatrout along the Newport River in 2025.