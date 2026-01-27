Apply online for MDC spring managed turkey hunts starting Feb. 1

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters that Missouri youth, archery, and firearms turkey hunters can apply online for 2026 spring turkey managed hunts during February at mdc.mo.gov/springturkeyhunts.

Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15.

Spring turkey hunting opens with the spring youth portion April 11-12 followed by the regular spring turkey season from April 20 through May 10.

Detailed information on spring turkey hunting will be available in MDC's “2026 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” booklet, available where permits are sold beginning in February. Learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.