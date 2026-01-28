Optigy Announces Acquisition of TempMD

www.optigygroup.com Steve Anderson, CEO of Optigy Group

The TempMD acquisition expands Optigy’s footprint, deepens its recruiting network, and enhances its ability to deliver global healthcare staffing solutions.

By bringing TempMD into the Optigy family, we are extending our national reach, adding new expertise, and positioning ourselves to serve our partners with more depth and agility than ever before.” — Steve Anderson, CEO of Optigy

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optigy , a leading clinical recruiting firm, today announces the acquisition of TempMD. The move significantly expands Optigy’s footprint, deepens its recruiting network, and enhances its ability to deliver tailored staffing solutions for healthcare organizations nationwide.“From the beginning, Optigy has been all in on building deep, long-term partnerships that help healthcare organizations thrive,” said Steve Anderson, CEO of Optigy. “By bringing TempMD into the Optigy family, we are extending our national reach, adding new expertise, and positioning ourselves to serve our partners with more depth and agility than ever before.”The acquisition adds several experienced team members to Optigy, strengthening the firm’s capacity to connect healthcare organizations with top clinical talent. Together, the two companies bring complementary strengths that will enable Optigy to accelerate placements, broaden specialty coverage, and deepen its expertise in locum tenens coverage, direct hire, and executive search, while maintaining the relationship-driven approach that defines its success.This milestone builds on Optigy’s remarkable momentum over the last 18 months. During that time, the firm has partnered with more than 50 premier healthcare organizations, made hundreds of successful placements, and expanded into new service lines. Adding TempMD accelerates this trajectory, giving Optigy a larger platform to innovate, scale, and respond to the fast-changing needs of healthcare providers nationwide.For clients of TempMD, the transition will be seamless. Trusted account contacts remain in place, and clients will now benefit from Optigy’s broader recruitment team, enhanced technology infrastructure, and the support of a growing national organization. For Optigy’s existing partners, this acquisition strengthens service capacity and opens new opportunities to address complicated staffing challenges with speed and precision.“This is more than growth,” added Dave Ciccone, COO and Co-Founder of Optigy. “It’s about ensuring our partners have the support they need to succeed in an increasingly complex healthcare environment. Together, we’ll deliver the best of both worlds: the personal service our partners rely on, backed by the resources and innovation of a national firm.”The acquisition underscores Optigy’s commitment to being a trusted partner to healthcare organizations, providing the talent and strategies they need to serve patients, providers, and communities effectively.About OptigyOptigy is a relationship-focused clinical recruiting firm specializing in locum tenens coverage, recruitment process outsourcing, direct hire, and executive search. With deep expertise in healthcare staffing and a commitment to being all in for its partners, Optigy helps healthcare organizations build stronger teams, reduce hiring complexity, and achieve long-term success.

