Optigy Adds PRN to Its 'Single Source' Clinical Recruitment Platform Through Strategic Partnership with StaffHealth

Optigy’s platform expands with PRN staffing, delivering a more flexible, end-to-end workforce solution for healthcare organizations.

Healthcare organizations need flexibility. This partnership brings PRN into a coordinated model to deliver the right solutions, when needed.” — Steve Anderson, CEO Optigy

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optigy, a leading clinical recruitment and workforce solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership with StaffHealth, a best-in-class PRN staffing platform, which will now operate as StaffHealth, an Optigy Company.The partnership expands Optigy’s single-source model by adding PRN staffing to its existing capabilities, which include locum tenens, permanent placement, retained search, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and workforce strategy.Healthcare organizations are increasingly seeking flexible, integrated workforce solutions. This partnership enables both Optigy and StaffHealth to immediately deliver broader, more coordinated capabilities to their partners. Optigy clients gain access to a proven PRN solution to complement existing services, while StaffHealth clients gain access to a full clinical recruitment platform that extends beyond PRN.By combining StaffHealth’s PRN expertise with Optigy’s coordinated recruitment model , the partnership creates a more comprehensive solution for healthcare organizations navigating complex workforce challenges.“Healthcare organizations need flexibility across the full workforce continuum,” said Steve Anderson, CEO of Optigy. “This partnership brings PRN into a broader, coordinated model so our partners can access the right solutions when and how they need them.”About Optigy Optigy is a relationship-focused clinical recruiting firm specializing in locum tenens coverage, recruitment process outsourcing, direct hire, and executive search. With deep expertise in healthcare staffing and a commitment to being all in for its partners, Optigy helps healthcare organizations build stronger teams, reduce hiring complexity, and achieve long-term success.About StaffHealthStaffHealth, an Optigy Company, is a leading PRN staffing platform known for its operational excellence and ability to deliver reliable, on-demand clinical staffing solutions.

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