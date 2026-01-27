Strengthening New York's Health Care Workforce

Governor Hochul today announced the launch of the Health Care Access Loan Repayment (HEALR) program. Governor Hochul has been laser-focused on protecting health care access and reinforcing resources that will strengthen our health care workforce. Governor Hochul is launching a $48.3 million student loan repayment initiative designed to expand access to care for NYS Medicaid members and uninsured individuals across New York State. The HEALR program will provide significant financial incentives to health care professionals who commit to serving high-need populations, addressing critical workforce shortages while reducing barriers to essential health services in underserved communities.

“Health care is a fundamental human right, and every New Yorker deserves access to high-quality affordable care,” Governor Hochul said. “This program will expand health care access statewide while strengthening our workforce, ensuring our health care professionals are empowered to provide care to anyone in need, regardless of their income status.”

While New York State has made significant strides in expanding health care coverage, statewide workforce shortages in the health sector mean that even those with coverage may struggle to get the care they need. To address this, New York is relying on two initiatives through its federal 1115 waiver aimed at bolstering the health care workforce in underserved areas. In late 2024, the State launched the Career Pathways Training (CPT) Program, with $646 million in federal funding for tuition, textbooks, and education and career supports for health, behavioral health and social care workers who make a three-year commitment to serving Medicaid members.

To date, the CPT program has already recruited nearly 12,000 participants. In late summer, the HEALR program will award $48.3 million in loan repayment for psychiatrists, primary care physicians, dentists, nurse practitioners and pediatric clinical nurse specialists who make a four-year commitment to serving Medicaid members. Taken together, these two initiatives represent a nearly $700 million investment in strengthening New York’s health workforce and ensuring that New Yorkers have timely access to the care they need.

Health care providers who are awarded loan repayment through the HEALR program must make a four-year, full-time commitment to maintaining a personal practice panel or working at an organization that serves at least 30 percent NYS Medicaid members and/or uninsured individuals. Organizations that are contracted with a state-designated Social Care Network and provide health-related social needs screening, referrals and/or services also qualify. Maximum loan repayment awards for each title are as follows:

Psychiatrists: up to $300,000 per awardee

Dentists and Primary Care Physicians: up to $100,000 per awardee

Nurse Practitioners and Pediatric Clinical Nurse Specialists: up to $50,000 per awardee

The Governor encourages health care providers, advocates, community leaders and stakeholders to share information about this program within their networks and with anyone who may benefit from this opportunity to serve New York's most vulnerable populations while receiving significant financial support.

Application Timeline and Information

Applications are currently open. Individuals that are currently employed or whose jobs will commence by the time awards are initiated are eligible. There are two application pathways for the HEALR program: individual providers may apply on their own or employers that have been approved as service commitment sites may initiate up to five applications on behalf of their staff.

Individual and employer applications can be accessed on the program website at health.ny.gov/HEALRProgram. Employer applications will close at 11:59 p.m. on March 31, and individual applications will close at 11:59 p.m. on April 15. Awards are expected to be announced in late summer 2026. Updates will be posted on the program website.

Further details regarding the award decision process, including anticipated timelines and subsequent steps, will be communicated to applicants following the close of the application period. Awards are limited; those interested in participating in the program are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible.

Questions or inquiries about the HEALR program may be directed to [email protected] or via the program website at Health Care Access Loan Repayment (HEALR) Program.

Health care professionals interested in receiving HEALR program updates may subscribe to the MRT Listserv at Medicaid Redesign Team (MRT) LISTSERV.

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Strengthening our health care system begins with ensuring that all New Yorkers, regardless of their zip code or insurance status, have access to quality care. The HEALR program removes financial barriers that prevent talented health care professionals from serving in our most underserved communities. By investing in loan forgiveness for providers committed to caring for NYS Medicaid members and uninsured individuals, we're not just strengthening our health care workforce — we're building a stronger, fairer health system that reaches every corner of New York State."

New York State Medicaid Director Amir Bassiri said, “New York's 1115 Medicaid Waiver represents a groundbreaking approach to transforming health care delivery and addressing expanding access for our most vulnerable populations. The HEALR program exemplifies the innovative opportunities this waiver creates — allowing us to use Medicaid funding in new ways to directly address workforce challenges that have historically limited access to care. By supporting individuals with loan repayment who commit to serving New York State Medicaid members, we're leveraging the 1115 waiver demonstration to create sustainable solutions that will strengthen our health care system for years to come.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “The HEALR program will not only be beneficial to our healthcare professionals through significant financial incentives but to many of our State’s underserved communities by making healthcare services more accessible to them. I want to thank Governor Hochul for launching this initiative and I look forward to working with her administration to make more meaningful investments in the short and long term to address our State's healthcare workforce shortage.”