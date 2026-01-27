Submit Release
Heat Stress Advisory Council Meeting

NC Department of Labor Heat Stress Advisory Council Meeting 1:00PM January 29th, 2026

(Virtual)

Heat Stress Advisory Council meeting on Lifesize.

Click to call from Mobile (audio only)

Call in by Phone (audio only)

Meeting extension: 24597549#

https://call.lifesizecloud.com/24597549

