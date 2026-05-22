N.C. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST ELEVATION PEDIATRIC THERAPY, LLC

The N.C. Department of Labor has filed a Motion to Compel against Elevation Pediatric Therapy, LLC, and its CEO and registered agent, Andrew Dinkins.

The Wage and Hour Bureau received fourteen complaints from former employees of Elevation Pediatric Therapy alleging violations of the North Carolina Wage and Hour Act. Specifically, the former employees allege the company failed to pay wages earned between March 2025 and March 2026 and/or failed to provide proper payroll documentation as required by law.

According to the Department’s investigation, the comprehensive total of all fourteen complainants’ alleged unpaid wages is approximately $36,714.68.

NCDOL filed the motion after seeking compliance with an administrative subpoena issued as part of its ongoing investigation into the allegations.

“Every working man and woman should be paid what they’re owed,” said Commissioner Luke Farley. “When employers fail to meet that obligation, the N.C. Department of Labor will take action to protect workers and enforce the law.”

The N.C. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Bureau investigates complaints involving unpaid wages, minimum wage violations, overtime pay, youth employment, and other workplace protections under state labor laws.

If you have been a victim of wage theft, reach out to the N.C. Department of Labor at 1-800-NC-LABOR.

View the motion to compel here.