COMMISSIONER LUKE FARLEY ANNOUNCES AMUSEMENT DEVICE ADVISORY COUNCIL AHEAD OF FAIR SEASON

North Carolina Commissioner of Labor Luke Farley and the North Carolina Department of Labor have announced the members of the state’s Amusement Device Advisory Council as North Carolina enters fair and festival season.

The council brings together leaders from the amusement ride, attractions, entertainment, and public safety industries to provide guidance and expertise on amusement device safety, operations, and industry best practices across the state.

“North Carolina families should be able to enjoy fairs, festivals, and amusement attractions with confidence,” said Commissioner Luke Farley. “This council brings together experienced professionals from across the industry who understand the importance of safety, accountability, and maintaining high standards for amusement devices throughout our state.”

The Amusement Device Advisory Council includes:

Wesley Tart, NCDOL — Co-Chair

Phil Corel, Powers Midway — Co-Chair

Robert Olman, NCDOL

Joey Hazelrigg, NCDOL

Tom Prioli, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

Chris Robbins, Tweetsie Railroad

Bridgette Bywater, Park President, Carowinds

Russ Ragland, Ragland Productions

Sandra Head, Wayne County, Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair

Steve Goodson, Onslow County, Onslow County Agricultural Fair

Ronnie Turner, Chair Lift Representative

Cathy Horton, NC Association of Agricultural Fairs

The Amusement Device Advisory Council serves as a resource to the N.C. Department of Labor on issues involving amusement ride inspections, operational standards, and public safety initiatives. The council’s work supports the department’s ongoing mission to protect the health, safety, and well-being of North Carolina workers and the public.

As fairs and festivals begin across North Carolina, the N.C. Department of Labor reminds operators and patrons alike that safety remains the top priority. State inspectors will continue conducting inspections of amusement devices to help ensure compliance with North Carolina safety regulations.