COMMISSIONER LUKE FARLEY ANNOUNCES AMUSEMENT DEVICE ADVISORY COUNCIL AHEAD OF FAIR SEASON
North Carolina Commissioner of Labor Luke Farley and the North Carolina Department of Labor have announced the members of the state’s Amusement Device Advisory Council as North Carolina enters fair and festival season.
The council brings together leaders from the amusement ride, attractions, entertainment, and public safety industries to provide guidance and expertise on amusement device safety, operations, and industry best practices across the state.
“North Carolina families should be able to enjoy fairs, festivals, and amusement attractions with confidence,” said Commissioner Luke Farley. “This council brings together experienced professionals from across the industry who understand the importance of safety, accountability, and maintaining high standards for amusement devices throughout our state.”
The Amusement Device Advisory Council includes:
- Wesley Tart, NCDOL — Co-Chair
- Phil Corel, Powers Midway — Co-Chair
- Robert Olman, NCDOL
- Joey Hazelrigg, NCDOL
- Tom Prioli, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games
- Chris Robbins, Tweetsie Railroad
- Bridgette Bywater, Park President, Carowinds
- Russ Ragland, Ragland Productions
- Sandra Head, Wayne County, Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair
- Steve Goodson, Onslow County, Onslow County Agricultural Fair
- Ronnie Turner, Chair Lift Representative
- Cathy Horton, NC Association of Agricultural Fairs
The Amusement Device Advisory Council serves as a resource to the N.C. Department of Labor on issues involving amusement ride inspections, operational standards, and public safety initiatives. The council’s work supports the department’s ongoing mission to protect the health, safety, and well-being of North Carolina workers and the public.
As fairs and festivals begin across North Carolina, the N.C. Department of Labor reminds operators and patrons alike that safety remains the top priority. State inspectors will continue conducting inspections of amusement devices to help ensure compliance with North Carolina safety regulations.
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