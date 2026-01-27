ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow Contest returns

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is once again asking the public to help name a few of its snowplows.

Back for its fourth year, ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow Contest gives Arizonans the opportunity to submit creative names for four of ADOT’s snowplows at azdot.gov/nameaplow.

ADOT’s 400 snowplow operators stand ready to respond whenever snowstorms hit the state, and in the 2024-2025 winter season, 200 ADOT snowplows covered more than 615,000 miles on state highways.

“When winter storms are at their worst, ADOT’s snowplow operators are working to clear highways of ice and snow, helping keep travelers safer and communities connected,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “This contest is a fun way to remind the public of the important work that snowplow operators do and offer winter driving tips for motorists so everyone can get home safely.”

Here’s how the contest works:

Brainstorm as many creative snowplow names as you can and submit them at azdot.gov/NameAPlow by Feb. 2. There’s no limit on how many times you can enter. You can include your email address in the form so we can contact you if your snowplow name ends up winning.

ADOT will review every submission and select 12-15 finalists. The public will then vote for their favorite names.

The four names that receive the most votes will be placed with a decal on the snowplow.

Last year, CTRL + SALT + DELETE, Blizzard of Oz, Scoop Dog, Darth Blader, Plowasaurus Rex and Sleetwood Mac were the winning snowplow names. Arizonans submitted 2,100 names and cast over 14,000 votes in the contest.

ADOT’s snowplows have already been put to work this winter season. If you encounter Scoop Dog, or any of our other snowplows, remember these safety tips: