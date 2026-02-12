Federal funds will advance Douglas port connector road plans

PHOENIX – The federal government funding bill signed into law recently includes $20 million that will allow the Arizona Department of Transportation to build a road connecting State Route 80 and a new Douglas commercial port of entry in its full configuration.

Thanks to this additional funding shepherded by U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego of Arizona, ADOT will be able to build the four-lane road envisioned by the agency and its partners.

“This is a win for Arizona,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Cross-border commerce is vital to our state’s economy, and this new infrastructure will bolster trade and strengthen Arizona’s competitiveness. I am grateful to Senators Kelly and Gallego for securing this funding.”

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re building a new commercial port in Douglas that will bring more trade and economic development to southern Arizona, while increasing border security,” said Arizona Senator Mark Kelly. “This connector road will help move goods efficiently, reduce congestion, and make travel safer for the families and workers who rely on it. I was proud to secure this funding and look forward to seeing it support local businesses and Arizona’s growth for years to come.”

“Our ports of entry are critical drivers of Arizona’s economy, and a new commercial port of entry in Douglas will drive even greater cross-border traffic. Border towns like Douglas can’t be expected to absorb that traffic without the right infrastructure in place,” said Senator Ruben Gallego. “I was proud to fight for this funding so we can build the connector road Douglas needs to keep trade moving, strengthen border security, and protect the people who live and work there.”

Construction of a new port of entry for commercial vehicles began last September several miles west of the current Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in downtown Douglas. With completion expected in fall 2028, the new facility is designed to increase capacity while reducing congestion and safety issues. It also will expand commercial vehicle inspection capacity to accommodate increased trade.

ADOT's Douglas connector road project is scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2027.

To learn more about ADOT’s plans for the connector road, please visit azdot.gov/projects > Southeast > Douglas International Commercial Port of Entry Connector Road.