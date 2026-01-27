NUJ raises concern over raid on Adil Raja

The NUJ has welcomed the arrest of four suspects in connection with an attack on the home of union member Adil Raja.

On Christmas Eve, Raja’s home in Buckinghamshire was broken into and ransacked. He was not at home at the time. This follows a series of other incidents including his passport and ID being cancelled, his assets in Pakistan being seized, his being court martialed in absentia and the abduction of his mother.

On the same day another Pakistani journalist in exile was attacked in Cambridge. Police believe that the incidents were connected.

There is concern that these incidents appear to be aimed at stopping Raja’s investigative journalism into alleged corruption and human rights abuses in Pakistan. Other Pakistani dissidents were also harassed during the same period.

Raja was a career officer in the Pakistani army, until his retirement in 2017. Since then he has established himself in the UK as a journalist, and a critic of the current government in Islamabad.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The NUJ is very concerned at unexplained incidents that have affected NUJ member Adil Raja. We urge the UK government to resist any attempt to extradite Raja and all forms of transnational repression targeting journalists. The government has a duty to protect journalists and ensure their human rights are respected.”

