Recruiting for Good Launching Collaborative Solution Sweet Ladies Fund Superbowl

Ladies love to attend The Sweetest Game in LA; 2027 Superbowl, participate in Recruiting for Good to earn your ticket for the game www.TheSweetestSuperballParty.com Made Just for You!

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent to fund causes; and will reward referrals to companies hiring with tickets to 2027 Superbowl happening in LA.

Ladies love to attend The Sweetest Superbowl Party in LA made just for you? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn your ticket to the game!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good launch the sweetest collaborative solution Sweet Ladies Fund Football (2027 Superball Tickets).According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with the sweetest bucket list experiences (art, fashion, and sports) that make life sweet for ladies who have made a difference in the community for ten years! Participate to earn the once in a lifetime experience you deserve!"Recruiting for Good is rewarding funding for '2027 Superbowl in LA (tickets).'How Do Ladies Earn a Ticket to The Sweetest LA Football Party in 2027?Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral with a Superbowl ticket.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Once 2 or more ladies make a referral; Recruiting for Good will continue to reward 5% of every full-time hire (from referred companies) to fund Superbowl tickets till December 1st, 2026!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good serves ladies who have made a difference for 10 years; through The Social Co-Op. We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals with the sweetest bucket list experiences in Art + Fashion + Sports www.2027LadiesParty.com Made Just for You!Love share any of the sweetest bucket list experiences with a group of 4 to 6 girlfriends. Here is the solution made for you www.SweetLadiesFund.com Experiences Together!Ladies Love Football? Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn a ticket to '2027 LA Ladies Superbowl Party.' Earn invites to exclusive private parties in the Fall 2026 to meet like-minded ladies. To learn more visit www.LALadiesLoveFootball.com Made Just for You!

