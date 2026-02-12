Recruiting for Good Launch Sweet B-Day Gift Celebrate Valentine's Day in Paris

Love to Celebrate Your Birthday and experience Valentine's Day in Paris? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the sweetest birthday trip to share and gift www.CelebrateLoversDay.com Made Just for You! Love to celebrate your birthday and experience The sweetest Art + Culture + Fashion + Sports + Wine Festivals Participate in Recruiting for Good www.2027LadiesParty.com Made Just for You! Love to Celebrate Your Birthday and experience The Sweetest Wine Harvest Festivals in The World? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the sweetest birthday trip to share and gift www.WineLadiesParty.com Made Just for You! Love to Celebrate Mom, participate in Recruiting for Good to earn her an all-inclusive birthday trip to celebrate Mother's Day in Florence, London, or Paris! www.LovetoCelebrateMom.com Made Just for You! Ladies love to celebrate a birthday and experience the world's best Ballet in London, NY, and Paris www.CelebrateWomenDance.com Passion + Purpose Play!

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with birthday trips to share and gift.

Love to Party for Good? Do Something Really Sweet for Your Birthday and Share The Experience With a BFF + Daughter/Mom + Your Man!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good "We're launching Celebrate Lovers Day the sweetest 2026 travel reward for ladies to celebrate a birthday and Valentine's Day in Paris (in 2027)!"'Celebrate Lovers Day in Paris' is an all-inclusive experience that includes; a $3000 luxury travel gift card to stay at the sweetest Paris hotels , a $500 ridesharing gift card, and a pair of VIP Tix for the ballet.How Do LA Ladies Earn a 2027 Valentine's Day Paris Trip to Party for Good?Celebrate lovers day (birthday trip to share and gift) is reserved for ladies who have made a difference in the community for ten years.Ladies need to participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program, before July 1st, 2026, to earn the Paris experience in 2027.1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral with a trip to celebrate lovers day in Paris!Ladies that earn the trip can share or gift it to a BFF, mom/daughter, or to a really sweet man.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Love to party for good? Do Something Really Sweet for Your Birthday and Share The Experience With a BFF + Daughter/Mom + Your Man!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Ladies have you made a difference for 10 years and love to celebrate meaningful birthdays, this is made just for you:We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals with the sweetest 100 Birthday Trips to experience the world's best art, culture, fashion, nature, sports, and wine festivities in the most beautiful cities. The With the All-inclusive experience, stay at the sweetest luxury hotels, enjoy rideshare gift card, and VIP Tix (for Ballet, Theater, and Sports)! www.100Birthdays.com Made Just for You!Recruiting for Good's Signature Birthday Trips to Share and GiftLadies Love to Celebrate Your Birthday & Experience Valentine's Day in Romantic Cities? We've Created The Sweetest Experience to Share and Gift Your BFF + Mom + Man! Barcelona + Florence + Paris + Prague + Santorini + Venice www.CelebrateLoversDay.com Made just for You!Ladies Love to Celebrate Your Mom, Gift her an all-inclusive birthday trip to celebrate Mother's Day in Florence + London + Paris www.LovetoCelebrateMom.com Made Just for You!Ladies love to celebrate a birthday and experience the World's Best Flower Festivals in Europe www.Celebrate-Flowers.com The Sweetest FestivalsLadies love to celebrate a birthday and experience The World’s Best Wine Festivities in France + Italy + Napa + Portugal + Spain www.WineLadiesParty.com Made Just for You!Ladies love to celebrate a birthday and experience The World’s Best chocolate Festivals in Paris, Perugia, Versoix www.LadiesLoveChocolate.com Made Just for You!

