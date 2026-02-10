Recruiting for Good Launch The Sweetest Referral Reward for LA2027 Football Game

Love to attend The 'Superbowl' in LA, Support LA Causes, and Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to earn $2500 donation to nonprofit and $2500 gift card for 2027 Superbowl tickets www.TheSweetestGame.com 2027 LA 'Superbowl!' Love to attend The 'Superbowl' in LA, Support LA Causes, and Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to earn $2500 donation to nonprofit and $2500 gift card for 2027 'Superbowl' tickets www.2027LAFootballFund.com The Sweetest Game in LA Ladies love to attend The Sweetest Game in LA; '2027 Superbowl', participate in Recruiting for Good to earn your ticket for the game www.TheSweetestSuperballParty.com Made Just for You! Ladies love to attend The Sweetest Game in LA; '2027 Superbowl', participate in Recruiting for Good to earn your ticket for the game www.TheSweetestSuperballParty.com Made Just for You! In 2014, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored a creative writing contest for kids in LA; and rewarded 1 kid and his father 'Superbowl' tickets www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and community Too!

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with $2500 gift cards for LA Superbowl tix

Love to do something sweet in LA? participate in Recruiting for Good to help support your fave nonprofit, and earn a ticket to 2027 Superbowl The Sweetest Football Game in LA!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love.According to TicketData.com, "The average ticket price was $3,306.75 as of Saturday evening for Superbowl tickets at Levi Stadium."To inspire participation in the referral program and help fund LA nonprofits. Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest referral reward in 2026; 2027 LA Football Tickets for 'Superbowl.'According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to attend the sweetest game in LA (2027 'Superbowl') and party for good? This is made just for you! We're rewarding funding for 10 game tickets in 2026. Just participate in our referral program to earn yours!"How to earn the sweetest 2027 football ticket in LA Recruiting for Good's referral program is reserved for men and women who have made a difference in the community for ten years.Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program, before May 1st, 2026.1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral with a $2500 donation to a nonprofit and $2500 gift card to First Choice Tickets (experts at finding the best sport tickets).Carlos Cymerman adds, "How do we appreciate the first 5 football fans who participate in our referral program before May 1st? In the scenario, where a referred company continues to hire fulltime employees; the first five football fans will earn additional $500 1st Choice Ticket gift cards for every fulltime hire until December 1st, 2026!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and Community Too!Love to party for Good. Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The Sweetest Rewards; www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Is Made Just for You!We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals with The Sweetest 2027 LA Football Game www.TheSweetestGame.com 2027 'Superbowl' in LA! www.4tix.com / First Choice Tickets is an A+ rated BBB company in business for 34 years. We are A+ Google rated and members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB.org)

