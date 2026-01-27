Hunters reminded to remove tree stands on MDC areas by Feb. 1

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters that portable tree stands must be removed from conservation areas by Feb. 1. This applies to areas where black bear, deer, or elk hunting is allowed, allowed by special-use permit, or except as otherwise authorized in the Wildlife Code of Missouri.

According to rule 3 CSR 10-11.145 of the Wildlife Code, only portable tree stands are allowed on conservation areas and only from Sept. 1 through Jan. 31. Unattended stands must be plainly labeled on a durable material with the full name and address, or conservation number, of the owner and must be removed from the area before Feb. 1. Use of nails, screw-in steps, and any material or method that would damage the tree is prohibited.

Any tree stand found on conservation areas after Feb. 1 may be removed and seized as evidence by conservation agents until an owner can be determined or a court order for its disposition can be obtained.

Get more information on the Wildlife Code of Missouri from MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/wildlife-code-missouri.