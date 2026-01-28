ABP Invests in LeydenJar, Completing Capital Raise to Launch Mass Production Phase

LeydenJar's New Production Site Silyte™ enables high energy density batteries for wearable AI LeydenJar Logo

Pension fund investor backs LeydenJar’s silicon anode technology and long-term growth potential

EINDHOVEN, NOORD-BRABANT, NETHERLANDS, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeydenJar , the Dutch deep-tech company pioneering 100% pure silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries, today announced an additional €7.8 million equity investment as part of its previously announced capital raise. The investment was led by APG , on behalf of pension fund ABP, with participation from TNO. It reflects ABP’s strong conviction in LeydenJar’s breakthrough silicon anode technology and the company’s long-term growth potential as it scales toward industrial production.With this investment, LeydenJar’s capital raise is now fully closed at €43m. In the last year, the company raised a €21m equity round, received €10m in customer funding for future production and €12m from grants and loans into scaling the production capacity. LeydenJar announced investments from Extantia and InvestNL already in September, when existing investors also participated again. The capital raise strengthens LeydenJar’s position as a next-generation battery materials leader in a year when mass production is starting in its PlantOne facility.The investment reflects growing interest from large, long-term institutional investors in technologies that combine industrial scalability with meaningful climate impact. As one of the world’s leading pension asset managers, APG invests with a long-term horizon on behalf of millions of beneficiaries, backing companies positioned to play a foundational role in future energy and mobility systems. LeydenJar’s 100% silicon anode technology aligns with this perspective by enabling higher-performing batteries while significantly reducing the carbon footprint of battery production. The unique patented battery material makes LeydenJar a critical enabler for the electrification of consumer electronics, mobility, and other energy-intensive applications.“We are pleased to welcome ABP as shareholders in LeydenJar,” said Christian Rood, CEO and Co-Founder of LeydenJar. “Their investment is a strong vote of confidence in both our technology and our long-term vision. Completing our capital raise gives us a solid financial foundation as we move toward commercial production and support our customers in bringing next-generation battery-powered products to market.”Martijn Olthof, Expert Portfolio Manager Direct Ventures at APG, added “We're proud to invest in LeydenJar on behalf of our client ABP. LeydenJar is one of the most interesting Dutch deep-tech companies, working closely with universities and research institutes. Their technological breakthrough is an example of the innovative strength of the Dutch technology sector, recognized also by the recent Wennink Report. We are excited to join them on the journey to scale-up.”From its origins as a Dutch deep-tech spin-off, LeydenJar has grown into an internationally active company working with leading OEMs and battery manufacturers worldwide. The completion of the capital raise marks an important milestone in the company’s journey from technology pioneer to industrial-scale producer of advanced battery materials.This announcement follows a series of recent milestones for LeydenJar. In September, the company introduced its silicon anode roll product, Silyte, and announced a collaboration with Chinese battery manufacturer Highpower. Earlier this month, LeydenJar also revealed the expansion of its activities to the United States, strengthening its presence close to the global consumer electronics industry where its anodes will be applied. LeydenJar’s first commercial production facility, PlantOne, is scheduled to begin operations in early 2027.About LeydenJarLeydenJar is a Dutch deep-tech company developing the world’s first commercially viable 100% pure silicon anode for lithium-ion batteries. Its proprietary technology delivers significantly higher energy density, faster charging, and a dramatically lower carbon footprint. Founded in 2016 as a spin-off from TNO, LeydenJar is headquartered in Leiden with operations in Eindhoven. More information about LeydenJar can be found on www.leyden-jar.com About APG/ABPABP is the pension fund for government and education employees in the Netherlands, serving 3.1 million participants. The implementation and management of ABP’s pension scheme and assets are handled by APG, the largest asset manager in the Netherlands with EUR 590 billion AuM (June 2025). Together, ABP and APG ensure a good pension for millions in a livable world. Further details can be found on APG’s website https://apg.nl/en/ Press inquiries:Ewout LubbermanChief Growth Officerewout.lubberman@leyden-jar.com

