Billlie Kicks Off 2026 with a Pre-Release Single, cloud palace ~ false awakening

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MYSTIC STORY’s girl group, Billlie, has released a pre-release single, cloud palace ~ false awakening kicking off their 2026 promotions. This single serves as the conclusion of the group’s original storytelling through their “palace” trilogy, following their second and third mini albums, the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one and the Billage of perception: chapter two.The new track, “cloud palace,” is dedicated to their fandom, Belllie’ve, and built around the themes of “false awakening.” The music presents a mysterious soundscape combined with the members’ delicate vocal textures to make their listeners feel as if they are floating within a dream. This pre-release single also includes two remixes: “cloud palace (Before moonset mix)” and “cloud palace (Before moonrise mix).”“Since this pre-release single is the album that opens 2026, we wanted to convey Billlie’s music universe that has become even deeper. More than anything, we wanted to share our heartfelt message to our fandom, Belllie’ve, who has always been waiting for us.” - MOON SUA, Member of BilllieAll three tracks were composed by 밍지션 (minGtion) and R&B artist JUNNY . 밍지션 (minGtion) is known not only for her work on Billlie’s beloved songs, including “$UN palace (Stroop effect)” and “M◐◑N palace,” but also for collaborating with Billlie’s labelmates ARrC and other artists such as members of EXO, NCT, TAEMIN, and more. cloud palace ~ false awakening is a pre-release single; therefore, their fans, Bellie’ve, and future listeners alike can anticipate news of Billlie’s upcoming promotions in the near future.“With this pre-release single, Billlie’s new chapter will unfold in 2026. We hope to share our extended music and story through future albums and activities.” - TSUKI, Member of BilllieAhead of their 2026 promotions, Billlie performed at the international showcase event, Korea Spotlight 2025 in Barcelona, a K-pop global promotion program hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea and organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA). They were active both domestically and internationally, having participated in major international events such as Kansai Collection 2025 A/W, Otakon 2025 in Washington, D.C., and K-EXPO UAE. Billlie also appeared on Apple TV+’s KPOPPED and performed with Patti LaBelle and Megan Thee Stallion in September 2025.ABOUT BilllieBilllie is a seven-member K-pop girl group under MYSTIC STORY. The members include SIYOON, SHEON, TSUKI, MOON SUA, HARAM, SUHYEON, and HARUNA. Billlie’s group name holds the meaning of “expressing our B-side, or inner identity, that everyone holds and can relate to.” Billlie debuted on November 10, 2021, with their first mini-album, the Billage of perception : chapter one. Its title track, “RING X RING,” was created by hitmaker duo Lee Minsu and Kim Eana, and announced the beginning of Billlie’s unique lore based on a mysterious event that happened in a village.In 2022, the group released two mini-albums, the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one and the Billage of perception: chapter two, to expand on their uniquely creative storytelling. Their fourth mini-album which was released in March 2023, the Billage of perception: chapter three, was also nominated for the Best K-pop Album at the 21st Korean Music Awards. In February 2024, Billlie debuted in Japan with their first Japanese mini-album, Knock-on Effect.In October 2024, Billlie released their fifth mini-album, appendix: Of All We Have Lost, with the title track “remembrance candy,” for which a veteran artist, IU, wrote the lyrics, and completed the group’s genre with a more dynamic sound.Billlie successfully completed their first world tour, Our FLOWERLD (Belllie've You), in March 2025, captivating audiences across 31 cities throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. Also, Billlie appeared on Apple TV+’s KPOPPED, collaborating with legendary artist Patti LaBelle for “Lady Marmalade,” and with iconic artist Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage.”

Billlie | 'cloud palace' 𝐁efore sunrise live

