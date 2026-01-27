The Honor Foundation launches Vector Accelerator—a free program for all Veterans

The sharing of non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products or services by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans should always verify information with the organization offering the program.

Leaving military service isn’t just a career change, it’s a life transformation. Many Veterans face this shift without a clear path forward, struggling to answer a critical question: Who am I now?

Vector Accelerator, a new free online program from The Honor Foundation (THF), was built to help Veterans answer that question—and so much more.

Available to all active duty service members and Veterans, Vector Accelerator offers a powerful first step in the transition journey. Through short, guided modules completed at your own pace, the program helps participants reflect on who they are, what drives them and what a meaningful future could look like after service.

Developed by THF, a nationally respected nonprofit with over a decade of experience supporting elite military talent, Vector brings that same proven approach to every Veteran, regardless of rank, branch or separation date. It’s free, fully virtual and built around science-backed tools that work.

What you’ll get

A digital workbook to guide personal insights.

A virtual program with a self-paced course.

Access to an online community of veterans.

AI-powered job tools, resume guidance and real-world connections.

Why Vector? A distinctive approach

Most transition programs tell you what to do next: Update your resume, get on LinkedIn, start applying for jobs. Vector Accelerator starts with something far more important: your why.

By guiding you through intentional introspection, digging into your story, your strengths and what truly motivates you, Vector helps you uncover the values and priorities that should shape your next chapter. This clarity isn’t just about landing a job; it’s about building a purposeful life that aligns with who you are and what matters most.

Veterans who complete Vector report significant increases in hope, resilience and life satisfaction—because when you know your “why,” every decision moves you closer to a future you want.

What Veterans are saying about Vector Accelerator

“This course has been a beacon of hope in my journey to the next chapter. We shared stories, offered support and learned from each other’s experiences… creating a strong network of peers who had the same challenges—rebranding their identity, purpose, goals and community.” Corey Fossbender, Retired Air Force Veteran

Powerful outcomes

100% participants would recommend this program.

72% say they feel more hopeful about their future.

67% experienced an improved sense of purpose.

75% reported better career alignment.

Start today

Visit www.vectoraccelerator.org to enroll today.

About The Honor Foundation

Founded in 2014, The Honor Foundation (THF) has supported over 3,900 Special Operations Forces service members successfully navigate the transition from military to civilian life through a three-month career prep program. This program was built by the desire to serve others with honor for life, so that their next mission is always clear and continues to impact the world. Visit honor.org to learn more about The Honor Foundation.