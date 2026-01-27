Glaucoma awareness month: protecting Veterans’ vision

Promoting eye health through early detection and action

Glaucoma Awareness Month, observed every January, aims to raise awareness about a condition that can cause irreversible blindness and affects approximately 4 million American people each year. This crucial initiative highlights the importance of regular eye exams and early detection to prevent vision loss.

Understanding glaucoma

Glaucoma is a condition that damages the optic nerve which carries visual information from the eye to the brain. It often, but not always, occurs when the normal fluid pressure inside the eyes increases. Without proper detection and adequate treatment, this damage eventually results in vision loss or even blindness. Unfortunately, glaucoma usually starts without any symptoms, which is why regular eye exams are essential for early detection and successful management.

Most forms of glaucoma are not painful and develop gradually. For these forms of glaucoma, subtle symptoms may develop as the condition progresses. Some subtle symptoms and changes that could suggest possible glaucoma include slow loss of peripheral vision (often noticed by having to turn your head frequently to see things to the side or mistakenly bumping into things), blurry vision, frequent prescription changes and difficulty seeing in dim light.

In some cases, glaucoma can present with emergency symptoms that require immediate medical attention. These symptoms include severe pain in one or both eyes, blurred vision or sudden vision loss, severe headache, eye pain accompanied by nausea and vomiting, halos or rainbow-colored rings around lights and red eyes.

Risk factors

Several risk factors increase the likelihood of developing glaucoma. These include:

Age 60 or older.

Family history of glaucoma.

Diabetes.

Hypertension.

History of eye injury.

Race and ethnicity factors, such as a higher prevalence among Black or African American adults, Hispanic and Latino adults over 60, and people of Asian descent.

Essential steps to care for your eye health

Taking proactive steps to care for your eye health can significantly reduce your risk of glaucoma and other eye-related conditions. Here are some essential measures to consider:

Know your family medical history, particularly if there’s a history of glaucoma.

Manage underlying chronic health conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

Stay physically active to promote overall health.

Avoid smoking, which can harm blood vessels and potentially increase eye pressure.

Talk to your VA provider for regular eye screenings, especially if you fall into any of the higher-risk categories.

VA continues to advance diagnostic care, through clinical and TeleEye services available nationally, and treatment of eye conditions by medical and surgical innovations, like implantable devices that release medication, ensuring treatment compliance and slowing progression of the disease.

Early detection is vital for preserving vision. Glaucoma screening is a painless procedure that can provide invaluable information about your eye health. Don’t wait for symptoms to appear. Understand eye care resources at VA, and schedule an eye exam with your VA provider today to ensure you receive the appropriate diagnosis and care for your individual situation.

By understanding risk factors and prioritizing regular eye checkups, Veterans can take an active role in protecting their vision and maintaining their quality of life.