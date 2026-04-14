National CACFP Association Honors U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal with 2026 Friend of CACFP Award

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association proudly announces U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) as the recipient of the 2026 Friend of CACFP Award. This honor recognizes decision-makers who have demonstrated a strong commitment to strengthening and advancing the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) through leadership, advocacy and meaningful legislative action.Senator Blumenthal has been a dedicated champion of child nutrition, leading key legislation such as the Child Care Nutrition Enhancement Act and the Early Childhood Nutrition Improvement Act. Together, these bills work to address the evolving needs of CACFP operators and help ensure that millions of children and adults have access to nutritious meals.Each day, the CACFP plays a vital role in supporting the health and well-being of children and adults in care settings across the country. In Fiscal Year 25, CACFP providers served more than 1.7 billion meals and snacks, reaching 4.8 million children and adults daily.“I’m honored to receive the Friend of CACFP Award, recognizing the progress we have made together and the work ahead,” said Senator Blumenthal. “Every child deserves access to healthy, nutritious meals, and I look forward to continuing to support child care providers who are on the front lines of this effort, while fighting for investments in our children’s futures.”A longtime public servant, Richard Blumenthal is currently serving his third term representing the state of Connecticut in the U.S. Senate. He previously served as Connecticut’s Attorney General for five terms from 1991 to 2011, following his time in both the Connecticut House of Representatives and State Senate. Earlier in his career, he clerked for a United States Supreme Court Justice. His career has been marked by a strong commitment to public service, consumer protection and civil rights. The National CACFP Association extends its sincere gratitude to Senator Blumenthal for his leadership in Congress and his ongoing efforts to strengthen child nutrition programs. We are proud to recognize his contributions with the 2026 Friend of CACFP Award.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition access for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

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