Fieldman Introduces Field Service App 2.0 with Real-Time Data Validation

Fieldman Asset & Work order management software Fieldman App 2.0

Boosts efficiency across utility jobs — like smart meter installs and gas audits — where accuracy is critical

This means greater visibility & control over field operations that are traditionally difficult to manage. It reduces rework, minimizes costly errors, drives efficiency across the board” — Vlad Kravchenko, CEO of Fieldman

SAWYER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldman, a leader in work order management solutions for utility fieldwork, has released a major update to its field service app. The new version includes real-time data entry validation to help eliminate errors in the field. This gives utilities and utility vendors confidence that the information collected on-site is accurate—leading to successful project outcomes, especially in complex, high-tech utility jobs such as smart meter installations and gas leak audits.

“It’s a common story—residents hit with a surprise $10,000 water bill. The culprit is rarely a broken meter. More often, it’s a simple data entry error,” says Vlad Kravchenko, CEO of Fieldman. “During new meter installations, technicians can make mistakes, enter duplicate numbers, mistype a meter ID, or skip crucial steps in the workflow. The best way to prevent those issues is to validate the data as it’s being entered—ensuring field workers input the right information the first time.”

Fieldman App 2.0 is designed to stop those problems at the source. With built-in logic that checks whether a read makes sense—like confirming it’s higher than the last one or that it matches the correct number of dials—the app flags errors instantly. These validations are built directly into the workflow, so technicians receive immediate feedback as they enter data. The app won’t let them continue the job until any issues are resolved.

The Fieldman solution includes a range of standard workflows for utility field service projects—from gas audits to smart meter deployments—and also supports the creation of custom workflows. The digital forms used within these workflows feature built-in data validation rules. Most validation fields function even when the Fieldman App 2.0 is offline, making it reliable in areas with low or no cellular connectivity, such as rural locations or basements.

For example, the Fieldman system can validate the latest meter reading, confirm that the correct meter is being installed, ensure the right inventory—assigned to a specific technician—is being used, verify that the meter size matches the location, and more specific checks depending on the project.

“For project managers, this means greater visibility and control over field operations that are traditionally difficult to manage at scale. It reduces rework, minimizes costly errors, and drives operational efficiency across the board,” says Vlad Kravchenko, CEO of Fieldman.

Real-time data entry validation, among other features in the Fieldman App 2.0, delivers measurable improvements in data collection and work order management—helping make any utility field service project more efficient and successful.

About Fieldman

Fieldman is a leading provider of asset and field service management solutions for utilities, municipalities and utility contractors. Our platform integrates advanced scheduling, asset management, and work order capabilities to optimize operations and improve service delivery. For more information, visit Fieldman's website.

