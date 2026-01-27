SKADI and HelloGard Robotics Partner to Embed Autonomous Cybersecurity in Robotics

HelloGard Defense

SKADI Cyber Defense and HelloGard Robotics partner to embed autonomous cybersecurity into AI-powered robotics and connected automation systems.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SKADI Cyber Defense Corporation and HelloGard Robotics today announced a strategic development partnership to embed autonomous cybersecurity directly into robotics and connected automation systems, addressing a growing security gap as AI-powered devices become operational infrastructure.

As robots and intelligent systems are increasingly deployed across healthcare, senior living, hospitality, and enterprise environments, they are often connected to networks, process sensitive data, and operate autonomously — yet lack consistent cybersecurity protections. This partnership brings security to the same level of priority as functionality and performance.

Together, SKADI and HelloGard will co-develop cross-platform cybersecurity solutions compatible with Windows, Android, and Linux, designed to protect robotic operating systems, AI decision workflows, and connected devices. The solutions will scale across robotic fleets while reducing reliance on manual security oversight.

SKADI is known for Frostbow™, the world’s first autonomous cybersecurity platform powered by Ontological AI. Unlike traditional rule-based tools, Frostbow learns by observing attack behaviors, enabling it to detect, reason through, and respond to threats in real time. This allows organizations to move from reactive security to continuous, autonomous protection.

“Our vision is to make advanced threat protection accessible to every organization,” said Rachel Clark, CEO of SKADI Cyber Defense. “As AI and automation expand into real-world operations, cybersecurity must protect not only data, but the systems that act in the physical world.”

HelloGard Robotics specializes in workforce automation and robotics-as-a-service, deploying intelligent robotic solutions across senior living, healthcare, hospitality, and enterprise settings. By integrating autonomous cybersecurity into its platforms, HelloGard is strengthening trust, safety, and resilience for customers adopting AI-driven automation.

“As robotics and artificial intelligence become essential to operations, they must be secured like any other critical edge device,” said Sanjeev Shetty, CEO & Co-Founder of HelloGard Robotics. “As we continue to enhance our embodied AI capabilities, this strategic partnership ensures cybersecurity is built into the core capability, giving our customers confidence to scale automation securely and responsibly.”

Beyond individual deployments, the partnership supports stronger security governance for robotics and AI, helping organizations manage risk, compliance, and operational integrity as robotic systems become more autonomous and interconnected.

Initial integrated prototypes are expected in early 2026.

About SKADI Cyber Defense Corporation

SKADI Cyber Defense Corporation is a Canadian cybersecurity company focused on autonomous threat detection and response for modern digital and operational environments. Its flagship platform, Frostbow™, uses Ontological AI to enable real-time threat detection, reasoning, and response without reliance on predefined rules or signatures.

About HelloGard Robotics

HelloGard Robotics is a workforce automation and robotics-as-a-service company delivering intelligent robotic solutions to senior living, healthcare, hospitality, and enterprise environments. HelloGard helps organizations optimize operations, reduce costs, and deploy secure, human-centered automation at scale.

