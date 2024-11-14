HelloGard Robotics and UTD Collaborate to Drive Innovation Through Capstone Project

UTDsolv & HelloGard Parternship

HelloGard Robotics partners with UTD’s UTDsolv program, benefiting from student insights to enhance operational efficiency and market expansion.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HelloGard Robotics, a leading innovator in robotics solutions for the service and healthcare industries, has successfully leveraged the expertise and innovation of the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) at Dallas Naveen Jindal School of Management UTDsolv Senior Capstone Program to address a critical business challenge. Through this strategic collaboration, HelloGard Robotics gained fresh insights and actionable solutions to enhance their operational efficiency and expand their market presence.

The partnership with UTD’s capstone program, which pairs graduating seniors with real-world companies, provided HelloGard Robotics with an opportunity to engage with the next generation of business leaders. Over the course of three months, the team of students worked closely with HelloGard Robotics to analyze data, conduct market research, and develop innovative solutions tailored to the company’s specific needs.

“Our collaboration with the students at UTD was a fantastic experience. They brought a fresh perspective and rigorous analysis to a challenge that had been a priority for our team,” said Johan Rahardjo, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of HelloGard Robotics. “The recommendations they provided have not only helped us identify new opportunities but have also empowered us to improve our overall strategy.”

The capstone project focused on optimizing HelloGard Robotics’ distribution channels to reduce costs and improve response times. After conducting thorough research and engaging in industry best practices, the student team presented a comprehensive report and actionable recommendations to HelloGard Robotics’ leadership team.

UTDsolv Senior Capstone Program allows students to apply the theoretical knowledge gained in the classroom to real-world business challenges. By collaborating with companies like HelloGard Robotics, students gain valuable experience while businesses benefit from innovative thinking and fresh perspectives.

“We’re always excited to see our students tackling real-world problems,” said Edwin van der Vlist, Academic Project Manager at the UTDsolv Capstone Program. “The partnership with HelloGard Robotics gave our students the chance to apply their skills to a meaningful challenge, and we’re thrilled with the results they delivered.”

The collaboration has been deemed a success by both HelloGard Robotics and UTDsolv, with HelloGard Robotics already implementing several of the proposed changes and considering further engagement with the university for future projects.

About HelloGard Robotics:

HelloGard Robotics is a leading provider of robotics solutions for service, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, HelloGard Robotics strives to meet the evolving needs of its customers while driving growth through cutting-edge technology and customer-centric solutions. For more information, visit [HelloGardrobotics.com](https://www.hellogard.com/).

About The University of Texas at Dallas Naveen Jindal School of Management:

The University of Texas at Dallas Naveen Jindal School of Management is a globally recognized institution dedicated to shaping the business leaders of tomorrow. The school offers a wide range of programs in business, finance, marketing, and entrepreneurship, with a focus on experiential learning and real-world problem-solving. For more information, visit [jindal.utdallas.edu](https://jindal.utdallas.edu/).

About UTDsolv:

UTDsolv connects companies with teams of talented senior undergraduate students who develop alternative solutions to a business problem during one or two semesters. By doing a project with UTDsolv, sponsors have the opportunity to identity top talent and to build a talent pipeline.

