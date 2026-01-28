Filerity: A New Free Online Platform for Fast and Secure File Conversion

Filerity, a new web-based platform, has officially launched with the goal of making file conversion simple, fast, and accessible to everyone.

I built Filerity as a tool I would personally want to use: fast, truly free, and without compromises on usability or privacy.” — Henning Kruthaup

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filerity , a new web-based platform, has officially launched with the goal of making file conversion simple, fast, and accessible to everyone. The service allows users to convert documents, images, videos, and many other file types directly in the browser - completely free of charge and without registration.File conversion remains a daily friction point for many professionals, students, and creators. Existing tools often introduce hidden limits, watermarks, paywalls, or unnecessary complexity. Filerity was built to remove those barriers and offer a straightforward solution focused on speed, simplicity, and privacy.“Many tools claim to be free, but introduce restrictions the moment you actually need them,” said Henning Kruthaup, founder of Filerity. “I built Filerity as a tool I would personally want to use: fast, truly free, and without compromises on usability or privacy.”A Simple Approach to File ConversionFilerity supports a wide range of file formats, including office documents, images, videos, e-books, and many specialized formats. Users can upload up to ten files at once and convert them in just a few clicks. The entire process works directly in the browser without installing any software.Key features include:- Broad format support: 1.000+ of possible conversion combinations across documents, media files, and technical formats- Fast processing: Most conversions complete within seconds, without artificial waiting times- No registration required: The service can be used immediately, without creating an account- 100% free: No subscriptions, no hidden costs, no watermarks- Privacy-focused: Uploaded files are automatically deleted from the servers after 1 hourFilerity’s servers are operated in the European Union and follow strict European data protection standards, making the platform suitable even for users working with sensitive documents.Built for Everyday WorkflowsFilerity is designed for a broad audience, including students, freelancers, creators, and professionals who regularly work with different file formats. By removing friction from routine file conversions, the platform aims to improve productivity and simplify digital workflows.Rather than positioning itself as a complex productivity suite, Filerity focuses on doing one thing well: reliably converting files in a clean, fast, and user-friendly way.About FilerityFilerity is a project by Growthpaca GmbH, a Berlin-based venture studio focused on building digital products. The platform was created by Henning Kruthaup, an entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience in building and scaling digital businesses. Filerity was developed out of practical need, after existing tools repeatedly proved to be either too limited, too expensive, or too intrusive.The service is available now at https://www.filerity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.