Fax Isn’t Dead - Startup FaxMonkey Launches Pay-Per-Use Online Fax Service With No Hardware or Subscription

Browser-based service lets users send a fax worldwide in seconds

BERLIN, GERMANY, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most business communication has moved to email, cloud storage, and messaging apps, one surprisingly old technology refuses to disappear: fax.Every year, more than 17 billion documents are still transmitted by fax worldwide. Hospitals, law firms, government agencies, and financial institutions continue to rely on it for secure and legally recognized document exchange. Yet sending a single fax in 2026 often still requires outdated hardware, dedicated phone lines, or expensive monthly subscriptions.Today, FaxMonkey publicly launches to modernize that experience.The new web-based service allows users to send faxes directly from their browser - no fax machine, no installation, and no account registration required.Instead of committing to subscriptions, users simply pay per fax.“I needed to send one simple document and ended up wasting almost an hour looking for a fax machine,” said Henning Kruthaup, founder of FaxMonkey. “That’s when it hit me - sending one fax shouldn’t require hardware, contracts, or subscriptions. It should be as easy as sending an email.”Built for Occasional UseFaxMonkey is designed for people who only need to fax occasionally - for example to cancel a contract, submit official paperwork, or send medical or legal documents.Users upload a PDF or image, enter the recipient’s fax number, and send. A delivery confirmation is provided by email. No sign-up required.Pricing starts at $1 for the first page and $0.25 for each additional page.Global Reach, European Privacy StandardsThe service is available worldwide and currently offered in 54 localized versions, supporting users across more than 50 countries.While operating globally, FaxMonkey follows strict European data protection standards and fully complies with GDPR requirements. Documents are securely transmitted and automatically deleted after delivery.A Simple Solution to a Persistent ProblemWhile fax may feel outdated, its legal acceptance and institutional adoption mean it is unlikely to disappear anytime soon. FaxMonkey’s goal is not to replace fax - but to make it frictionless for the modern web.“We’re not trying to reinvent communication,” Kruthaup added. “We’re simply removing the hassle from something millions of people still need.”FaxMonkey is available now at https://www.faxmonkey.com About FaxMonkeyFaxMonkey is a browser-based online fax service that enables users to send faxes worldwide without hardware or subscriptions. The product focuses on simplicity, transparency, and pay-per-use pricing.FaxMonkey is an independent product of Growthpaca GmbH, a Berlin-based venture builder creating practical digital tools for everyday business problems.

