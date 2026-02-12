Startup RegainLove Launches Breakup Recovery Platform Ahead of Valentine’s Day as Millions Seek Emotional Support

Psychology-informed self-help program offers structured, honest guidance for people navigating heartbreak - now available in 44 countries

BERLIN, GERMANY, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While Valentine’s Day is often associated with romance and celebration, for millions of people it can be one of the most emotionally challenging times of the year.In the United States alone, more than 670,000 divorces are recorded annually. Germany sees over 137,000 divorces each year. At the same time, digital mental health adoption is accelerating: roughly one in four U.S. adults and more than 40% of Germans now use mental health or self-help apps.Berlin-based startup RegainLove launches this week to address this reality with a structured, ethical alternative to the often manipulative “get your ex back” coaching industry.Instead of promises or persuasion tactics, the platform focuses on emotional recovery, clarity, and personal growth after a breakup.RegainLove is operated as an independent project by Growthpaca GmbH, a Berlin-based venture builder, and is now available in 44 countries worldwide.A Different Approach to Breakup RecoveryBreakups are among the most common - and most stressful - life events. Yet many people turn to online advice that promotes pressure tactics, emotional manipulation, or unrealistic guarantees of reconciliation.RegainLove takes a different approach.The platform is explicit:There is no promise of getting an ex back.Instead, users are guided to:- process difficult emotions- understand their relationship patterns- rebuild self-worth- make healthier decisions- regain stability and control“After my own breakup, I found myself overwhelmed by conflicting and often manipulative advice online,” said founder Henning Kruthaup. “I wanted to create something structured and honest - a program that treats people with respect and helps them grow, instead of selling false hope.”Structured, Psychology-Informed Self-HelpRegainLove draws on established relationship psychology concepts, including:- attachment theory- emotional regulation- guided self-reflection- healthy communication practicesThe experience begins with a free in-depth assessment, followed by a 30-day guided program designed to support recovery step by step.Key Features- Free Assessment – 35-question reflection tool (8–10 minutes)- 30-Day Program – daily structured exercises and guidance- Available in 44 Countries – fully localized for global markets- Honest Feedback – clear guidance when reconciliation may not be advisable- Professional Boundaries – encourages therapy or crisis support when appropriateBuilt for the Age of Digital Mental HealthThe launch comes as digital mental health solutions continue to grow rapidly worldwide. Industry estimates value the global mental health app market at over $6 billion, with strong double-digit annual growth projected over the next decade.As more people seek emotional support through their smartphones, RegainLove positions itself as a specialized solution for one of life’s most universal challenges: heartbreak.“Valentine’s Day celebrates love,” Kruthaup added. “But many people are quietly struggling with loss. We want to normalize that experience and offer practical, structured support.”Clear Boundaries and TransparencyRegainLove clearly communicates what it is — and what it is not.What RegainLove is:- A structured self-help and coaching program- A tool for reflection and personal growth- Guidance for coping with breakup-related emotionsWhat RegainLove is NOT:- Psychotherapy or medical treatment- A substitute for licensed mental health care- A guarantee of reconciliation or specific outcomes“If someone is experiencing severe depression or crisis, they should absolutely seek professional help,” Kruthaup said. “We’re a self-help platform, not therapists. Being transparent about that builds trust.”About the FounderHenning Kruthaup is a Berlin-based entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience building digital products. A graduate of Missouri State University, he has founded and scaled multiple online ventures across Europe. RegainLove was inspired by his own personal experience navigating heartbreak and searching for trustworthy support. He lives in Berlin with his dog, Alfred.About RegainLoveRegainLove is a digital self-help platform providing structured support for people navigating breakups. Through guided exercises, self-reflection tools, and psychology-informed frameworks, the platform helps users regain emotional stability, clarity, and confidence.Available in 44 countries at:Important: RegainLove provides self-help guidance only and does not offer psychotherapy, counseling, or medical advice. Individuals experiencing mental health crises should contact a licensed professional or local crisis hotline.

