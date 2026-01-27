Premier Oscar Mabuyane condemns breach of diplomatic protocols



Eastern Cape Premier, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, has learnt with shock and with serious concern of reports of the recent visit by officials of the Embassy of Israel to public institutions within the province, including healthcare facilities and Walter Sisulu University, without the knowledge, consent, or support of the Provincial Government.

Premier Mabuyane rejects the sinister deal between the King and Israel, and views these actions as an attempt by the Israeli government to undermine the sovereign right of the Republic of South Africa to manage its international affairs.

The Authority to negotiate such cooperation resides with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), and the King has no mandate to interfere in the management of hospitals, including sourcing of foreign assistance.

The cooperation between government and international partners, as a rule should be initiated and managed by the Department of International Relations and Co-operation in conjunction with the National Treasury. The Premier views attempts to bypass established protocol as mischievous.

Premier Mabuyane wishes to place it on record that, “the conduct of foreign relations is a constitutional competency vested in the national sphere of government. Accordingly, any engagement between foreign diplomatic missions and organs of state must occur through established diplomatic channels and in line with national protocols, in close coordination with both national and provincial authorities”. “The actions of the Israeli Embassy, in conducting engagements with provincial institutions outside of these established frameworks, constitute a clear breach of diplomatic protocol and undermine cooperative governance as well as the sovereignty of the Republic of South Africa” continued the Premier.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government (ECPG) remains firmly committed to advancing international partnerships that support development, investment, innovation, and service delivery for the benefit of the people of the province. “Indeed, the province is currently experiencing an unprecedented investment momentum and continues to build a growing multilateral and bilateral footprint with like-minded governments and partners across the world, including the United States of America”. “However, such relations must always be grounded in mutual respect, adherence to diplomatic conventions, and respect for South Africa’s constitutional order.

No external entity has the right to bypass legitimate governmental structures or to engage with public institutions in a manner that compromises governance, accountability, or public trust” added Premier Mabuyane. Premier Mabuyane has further directed the MEC for Health to investigate how departmental health officials reportedly accepted donations without following proper channels.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government will engage relevant stakeholders, including national authorities, to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to safeguard the integrity of government processes, protect public institutions, and prevent any recurrence of such incidents. The Eastern Cape Provincial Government remains resolute in defending constitutional governance, institutional integrity, and the dignity of the people of the Eastern Cape.

Enquries:

Khuselwa Rantjie

Cell:081 028 8841

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

Sonwabo Mbananga

Cell: 082 045 3963

E-mail: Sonwabo.mbananga@ecotp.gov.za

