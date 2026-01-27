Minister Thembi Simelane on urgent need for comprehensive framework to address disasters

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane has underscored the urgent need for a comprehensive framework to mitigate against climate induced disasters across South Africa. Speaking on the matter, at municipal council chambers, the Minister emphasized that “the initiative should not be limited to Mpumalanga but must extend nationwide to safeguard communities and strengthen resilience”.

Following her visit to areas affected by recent floods as a result of the prolonged rains in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, Minister Simelane decried the fact that sometimes relief efforts, especially those related to the human settlements emergency housing programme, are delayed by the unavailability of suitable land to relocate disaster victims and poor planning.

Minister Simelane urged municipalities to align their disaster response with the country’s growth trajectory, stressing that proactive planning is essential to mitigate the impact of natural disasters.

“We need to start planning collaboratively, plan for our growth, say where we are going and what happens during disasters. We must be proactive and prepare land accordingly with weather reports and projections.” She added that municipalities must prioritize planning towards climate resilient infrastructure and ensure our communities are not left out during relief efforts.”

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Sped Mashilo, reiterating the Minister plea for proactive and collaborative planning to mitigate disasters, said “when the President was her last week, he also pointed out the issue of lack of planning when it comes to human settlements. We cannot continue to behave like we don’t know or anticipate the types of disasters, especially with our weather forecasters being able to predict the amount of rains expected to fall in the rainy seasons”

He added that the three spheres of government and communities need to work together to ensure that South Africans, especially vulnerable people, are protected from the harsh living conditions brought on by climate induced disasters and the slow response to provide relief due to unsafe land or its unviability thereof.

Minister Simelane and MEC Mashilo agreed that they will also look into the other human settlements grants given to the province to assist with rebuilding of roads, sewer and storm water drainage infrastructure to mitigate damages caused by flood waters.

