Domestic Assault/ St Johnsbury
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4000730
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/26/26 @ approx. 0528 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hemlock Lane, Corinth
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Joseph McKinney
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police dispatch received the report of a domestic assault located at a residence off Hemlock Lane in the town of Corinth. Troopers arrived on scene and conducted an investigation which revealed that Joseph McKinney (55) had committed the offense of Domestic Assault. McKinney left residence prior to the Troopers arrival but was located at a neighbors. McKinney was placed under arrest and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. McKinney was transported to Orange County Criminal Court for arraignment on the charge of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
