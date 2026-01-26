Submit Release
Domestic Assault/ St Johnsbury

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4000730

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                      

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/26/26 @ approx. 0528 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hemlock Lane, Corinth

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Joseph McKinney                                            

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police dispatch received the report of a domestic assault located at a residence off Hemlock Lane in the town of Corinth. Troopers arrived on scene and conducted an investigation which revealed that Joseph McKinney (55) had committed the offense of Domestic Assault. McKinney left residence prior to the Troopers arrival but was located at a neighbors. McKinney was placed under arrest and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. McKinney was transported to Orange County Criminal Court for arraignment on the charge of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE



Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

